Best tablet deals right now: Apple iPad, Galaxy Tab, Amazon Fire

While you won't find the just-announced 2024 Apple iPad Air or Apple iPad Pro tablets on sale just yet, you can find some great deals on other iPad models, as well as an assortment of popular and powerful Android and Amazon Fire tablets.

Best tablet deals in 2024

Our team of shopping experts has compiled this roundup of pre-Memorial Day deals you can snag today.

Apple iPad (9th Generation): $249 (24% off)



Although Apple just dropped the price of the slightly newer Apple iPad (10th Generation), so it now starts at just $349, if you're looking for a really low-cost iPad, the previous model is on sale right now on Amazon for just $249. This makes it the least expensive iPad you can get.

The iPad (9th Generation) is an entry-level model that's a great starter tablet for kids. However, it's just as suitable to anyone who needs just basic tablet functionality from an iPad that offers a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB of internal storage and up to a 10 hour battery life.

This model runs using the older Apple A13 Bionic processor, but it comes with the latest version of iPadOS and the same preinstalled apps as newer and more advanced iPads.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): $650 (13% off)

If you're looking for a mid-priced iPad that's thin and light, the iPad Air (5th Generation) might be what you're seeking. This model was just one-upped by the just-announced 2024 iPad Air tablets, so it's not the newest technology, but it still offers the power and versatility to handle everyday tasks.

This iPad Air is on sale right now for 13% off, which brings the price down to $650. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, includes 64GB of internal storage and offers up to a 10-hour battery life.

This edition of the iPad Air also runs the latest version of iPadOS and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as the most current iPads. It runs using Apple's M1 processor. It's just 0.29 inches thick and weighs 1.07 pounds.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation): $400 (save $100)

This is the most current version of Apple's most compact iPad -- the iPad Mini (6th Generation). It offers the same power and functionality that you'd expect from an Apple tablet, only it's more compact. Right now, you can save $100 on this iPad Mini and buy it for just $400 on Amazon.

With this more compact iPad, you get an 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display and 64GB of internal storage. It runs using the Apple A15 Bionic processor and comes in your choice of four casing colors. If you tend to use your iPad for reading e-books, the iPad Mini is a great option because it's lighter and more comfortable to hold in your hands for extended periods.

It's just 2.5 inches thick, weighs 0.65 pounds and has up to a 10 hour battery life. Like all iPads, there's an Apple Pencil stylus, optional keyboard and a vast selection of apps available for it. As an e-reader, it works with all of the popular e-book reading apps, including Apple Books, Kindle, Nook and Libby.

2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" Android tablet: $220 (19% off)

For fans of Android mobile devices, it's easy to find powerful and versatile tablets that run this popular operating system for a fraction of what you'd pay for a mid- to high-end Apple iPad. This 2024 Samsung Talaxy Tab A9+ is the perfect example. Right now, Amazon has it on sale for just $220, which is 19% off its usual $270 price.

The tablet offers an 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 128GB of internal storage and a quad speaker system. It's able to handle multitasking with ease. It comes in a graphite or silver casing color. One of the things we love about the Samsung tablets is that most have a microSD memory card slot built in, so you can expand the storage capacity easily and whenever you choose.

This model offers a 7,040 mAh rechargeable battery, so it provides all-day battery life, as well as a quick charge feature. It runs using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and measures 10.12 x 6.64 x 0.27 inches.

2023 Amazon Fire HD 10: $95 (32% off)

Amazon offers a selection of extremely low cost tablets that run a modified version of Android that requires optional apps to be downloaded from the Amazon app store instead of the Google Play Store. However, at just $95 when on sale, it offers really good value for someone needing the most basic tablet functionality.

This model offers a 10.1-inch Full HD display and runs using an octa-core processor. This configuration includes 32GB of internal storage, but you can upgrade to 64GB at the time of purchase. Using an optional microSD memory card, upgrading this tablet's storage capacity at anytime is simple. Battery life is up to 13 hours.

2023 Samsuing Galaxy Tab S9 11" Android tablet: $799 (save 13%)

This 2023 version of the popular Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 tablet offers enough processing power for average users. It offers an 11-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 256GB of internal storage and runs using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The tablet comes with an S-Pen stylus and is one of the very few tablets on the market that's waterproof and dust proof (rated IP68), so it's a lot more durable than most. We also like that the S9 offers a quick charge feature and a long battery life.

For a limited time, you can buy this tablet on Amazon for 13% off and pay just $799. It comes in your choice of a beige or graphite casing color.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10" Android tablet: $140 (26% off)

Featuring a 10.6-inch Full HD (2K resolution) touchscreen display and 32GB of internal storage, this low-cost, entry-level tablet is a great option for first-time Android tablet users or anyone who doesn't need a lot of enhanced processing power of fancy features.

This tablet comes with Android 12 preinstalled and is on sale right now on Amazon for just $140 -- that's 26% off. In addition to being a great deal for the price, we love that this tablet is only 0.29 inches thick and weighs 1.03 pounds.

With this tablet, you can expect up to a 12-hour battery life. And when you stream video content from services like Netflix or Disney+, you can watch it at 1080p resolution.

2023 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 10.9" Android tablet: $413 (8% off)

This 2023 edition of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S90 FE tablet offers less processing power than the company's most powerful Tab S9 Ultra tablet, but this one is more than adequate for the average using who wants to run Android apps on device with a 10.9 inch touchscreen display. It comes with an S-Pen stylus and 128GB of internal storage.

One of biggest selling points of the Tab S9 FE is that its waterproof and dust-proof (IP68 rated), which is not a feature any Apple iPad tablet can boast. This gives it an extra level of durability while being able to run the latest version of Android. Battery life is up to 18 hour. Thanks to its quick charge feature, you can fully recharge the battery in under 90 minutes.

Using the built-in microSD memory card slot, it's easy to upgrade the tablet's storage anytime. And the tablet's multitasking ability allows you run and switch between three apps at once.