The 5 best smart coffee makers of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Cafe

Instead of paying $5 or more for a drink at a coffee shop, why not invest in a smart coffee machine that uses AI to take the guesswork out of brewing coffee? You can use a mobile app to remotely control a smart coffee maker, which also can walk you through the process of brewing your hot or iced coffee perfectly. You can also typically choose your preferred mug size, beverage temperature, drink strength and more with a few taps on your smartphone screen, or using the controls built into the coffee maker. Advanced technology can also help you your preset brew scheduling, automatically reorder coffee as needed, and so much more.

Pro Tip: Some of the best smart coffee makers grind whole coffee beans, while others rely on pre-ground beans, or pre-packaged coffee pods (like K-Cups). Choose the option that best fits your personal taste and lifestyle.

What's the best smart coffee maker right now?

Many of the top coffee maker brands are starting to include smart technology into their latest coffee makers. So, our team of tech experts and coffee aficionados has created this roundup of your very best smart coffee maker options -- all of which are available right now.

Pro Tip: If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with the best appliances, we've got you covered with our roundups the best induction ranges, ranges, refrigerators, microwaves, robot vacuums, ice cream makers, smokeless indoor grills and smart dishwashers.

Best smart coffee maker overall: Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart single serve coffee maker

Amazon

This personal coffee brewer will make a nice addition to your kitchen. Right out of the box, it supports hundreds of K-Cup coffee and beverage varieties. In fact, when you insert any authentic K-Cup into the machine, it identifies the type of coffee and adjusts the brewer automatically using settings created by the coffee bean roaster to ensure an optimized brew. When the brewing begins, this coffee machine uses what the company refers to as MultiStream technology to add extra flavor and aroma.

It's the Keurig mobile app, however, that really makes the K-Supreme Plus Smart shine. Use your smartphone to set a timer for when you want your coffee prepared, plus choose between five strengths, six temperatures and five cup sizes (four, six, eight, 10 and 12 ounces).

If you prefer iced coffee, this Keurig machine has a brew of ice setting that's accessible from the app or the coffee machine's intuitive onboard controls. For added convenience, the reservoir built into this coffee machine holds enough water to brew nine cups before you'll need to refill it.

Don't worry about running out of your favorite K-Cup blends. The mobile app keeps track of what you have on-hand and what's being used, and can automatically reorder the K-Cup varieties you need (at a discount), before you run out.

Best budget smart coffee maker: Hamilton Beach smart coffee maker

Amazon

Proving you don't need to spend a lot to enjoy smart technology in a coffee maker, there's the Hamilton Beach 12 cup smart coffee maker. It can be operated using the onboard controls or from your smartphone using a mobile app. Best of all: While this coffee maker is normally priced at $100, we regularly see it on sale from Amazon for just $61.

As a smart device, this coffee maker supports Amazon Alexa, so you can use voice commands to have it start brewing, set a timer for when to start brewing, change your desired brew strength and more.

The design of this coffee maker takes advantage of a front-fill reservoir. This lets you add water without having to move the coffee maker around on your kitchen counter. Instead, simply flip up the front lid to add water and then swing out the brew basket to add coffee. And since so many people forget to clean their coffee maker, this model tells you exactly when cleaning is required.

If you have the ability to say phrases like "Alexa, turn on my coffee maker," and then "Alexa, set brew strength to bold," followed by, "Alexa, turn off my coffee maker," into your smartphone, you have the barista skills needed to brew coffee using this inexpensive smart coffee maker from Hamilton Beach.

Best fresh ground smart coffee maker: Cafe Grind & Brew smart coffee maker



Best Buy

Not only do we love the beautiful design of this coffee maker, we appreciate that it grinds whole coffee beans as part of its brewing process. The Cafe Grind & Brew is Wi-Fi enabled, so it works using the company's SmartHQ app, but also accepts voice commands using Alexa or Google Home.

Using the app or voice commands, choose from multiple temperature controls and a variety of brew settings that allow even the most discriminating coffee connoisseur to enjoy the ideal amount of coffee at the ideal brew, without ever sacrificing flavor.

This coffee maker conveniently brews the perfect amount of freshly ground, bean-to-cup coffee, directly into your favorite coffee mug or travel mug. Choose from six adjustable grind settings, and the customize your brew by selecting your desired strength, temperature and mug size.

To ensure an authentic taste from the coffee beans, the Cafe Grind & Brew has a built in water filter that automatically reduces or removes chlorine and odors from the water. As an added convenience, the included thermal, double-walled vacuum carafe is designed to keep beverages at the ideal temperature and freshness for up to two hours. You're able to brew up to 10 cups of coffee at once.

Best smart coffee maker for single servings: Bruvi Brewer



Amazon

You're probably familiar with K-Cup coffee pods. Well, the Bruvi Brewer is a single-serve coffee making system that uses B-Pods.

This coffee maker has a built in water filter. It's also Wi-Fi enabled, so you can pair it with your smartphone to control, personalize and monitor the coffee brewing process. The Bruvi offers variety when it comes to hot or cold beverage making. It prepares coffee, high-pressure espresso, Americanos, cold brew, iced coffee, infused coffee and tea.

Use the Bruvi mobile app to brew remotely from your phone, schedule brews in advance, auto re-order B-Pods and access a personalized consumption dashboard. The Bruvi bundle includes the brewer itself, a variety pack of 20 B-Pods and a replaceable water filter. The built in tank holds up to 70 ounces of water.

One standout feature is that the coffee goes straight to your mug, without touching the insides of the brewer. This allows for a more hygienic brew, with no flavor cross-contamination and no daily rising required. The pods come in packages of 24 and are available in a wide range of flavors and types. Pricing ranges from $59 to $70 per pods package. Keep in mind, K-Cup pods and B-Pods are not cross-compatible. This brewer only uses the company's own pods.

Best premium smart coffee maker: Bosch 800 Series VeroCafe

Amazon

Step up your coffee game using the high-end Bosch 800 Series VeroCafe coffee maker. It's a fully automatic coffee and espresso machine that brews more than 35 coffee varieties. You can control this coffee machine using the built-in, full-color touch display or a proprietary app on your smartphone.

Whether you're in the mood for a latte macchiato, cappuccino, or espresso, the brewer's intuitive, 5-inch interactive display (or the mobile app) makes it easy to make any drink you like, exactly how you like it, and precisely when you want it. You're able to adjust the strength and aroma of any coffee-based drink by choosing from one of the three different aroma profiles — mild, balanced, or distinctive.

The brewer's patented Aroma Max System delivers consistent coffee quality by grinding fresh beans and then controlling the flow rate, quantity and temperature of the water. Whole coffee beans get loaded into the brewer from the top. The brewer can hold up to 12.5 ounces of your favorite beans at once. And most of the brewer's key components are removable and dishwasher save, which allows for easy cleaning.

Another impressive feature is the brewer's milk system. It features a flexible milk hose to froth milk or milk alternatives directly from the carton. The espresso machine automatically steam-cleans after each milk-based beverage is brewed. Plus, with the double cup feature, you can brew two cups at once with one touch of a button. This includes beverages with milk.

For all of your kitchen appliances needs, as well as must-have products for your home, stay up to date on our latest coverage of the best products and deals.