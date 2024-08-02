The 7 best phones for seniors

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not all smartphones have to be complicated. Maybe you're one of the millions of people who have trouble seeing a display, interacting with buttons or hearing calls. Our in-house phone experts have rounded up some terrific smartphone options with larger buttons, easier navigation, better speakers and more features that are perfect for seniors -- or anybody who just wants a simpler smartphone.

Even better: Many of these models are more affordable than a typical smartphone. Some have tech that makes them compatible with some hearing aids. And these phones allow users to create a favorites list of people they call the most. So you can call someone with just one or two button presses. In some cases, emergency services (9-1-1) is just one button away.

If you're shopping for a phone for a senior, or anyone who would benefit from simpler-to-use phone, here are seven of your best options.

Pro Tip: Some smartphones have accessibility tools that make them easier to use for someone with vision, hearing or physical impairments. These phones can also be set up so only key features are accessible, which makes them easier to use for someone who cannot grasp advanced technological features.

The best easy-to-use phones for seniors

There are three key things to consider if you're looking for a simple-to-use phone. Do you want a digital assistant, an emergency S-O-S button, fall detection, the ability to stream music, compatibility with hearing aids, or access to 24-hour monitoring and assistance?

Next, consider your own limitation and needs. Do you need a phone with physical buttons? Does the speaker need to be extra loud, or does the display need to showcase larger size text? Finally, focus on price. This applies to the phone itself, and for its service plan. Once you know what you're looking for in a phone, finding the perfect model is much easier.

Best phone for seniors: Nokia 2780 Flip



Amazon

This is a modern-day phone, but one that offers just the basics when it comes to functionality -- just like the original flip phones of yesteryear. It's also very inexpensive.

You can activate it with any cellular service provider, so you can shop around for the best plan. This one relies on 4G LTE cellular technology, but that should be more than adequate for most people who just want the basics.

The outside display can display caller ID information, so you don't have to unfold the phone to see who's calling. The phone is compatible with some apps and can handle basic web browsing and texts too.

We like this phone because it offers larger buttons, instead of a touchscreen. It's also compatible with many hearing aids and real-time text devices. The phone's rechargeable battery offers up to seven hours of talk time, but can left in standby mode for up to 18 days before needing a recharge.

The phone lacks an alphanumeric keypad, so texting is a bit more involved. But it's priced at just $88, so the Nokia 2780 Flip phone offers a really good value.

Best budget phone for seniors: Consumer Cellular Iris Easy Flip



Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular caters to older people, offering a handful of services beyond just calling and texting. Priced at just $59, this flip phone has both a front and inside display. Both offer full color and are 2.8 inches. The phone is designed to be held comfortably in one hand and easily slips into a pocket. It weighs just 5.47 ounces.

By default, it displays extra-large text on a backlit display. This makes it extra easy to read in most lighting situations. There's also a simple camera built in. This IRIS Easy Flip uses 4G LTE cellular service. It offers up to seven hours of talk time, but can be left in standby mode for up to 14 days.

The interface uses large and easily identifiable icons. And when it comes to making calls, you can create a favorites list that's accessible with a single button press. Because the phone has integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, it pairs with many hearing aids, as well as wireless earbuds. That said, the phone also has a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

For as low as just $20 per month, Consumer Cellular offers nationwide service plans with unlimited calling and texting. There are no contracts or activation fees, and you can finance the phone for just $2 extra per month for 24 months. The Iris Easy Flip phone, however, will only work with Consumer Cellular's phone service.

Best phone with safety features for seniors: Lively Jitterbug Smart 4



Best Buy

For anyone who wants more functionality than what a flip phone can offer, but still doesn't want the complexity of a full-featured smartphone, the Lively Jitterbug Smart 4 is a good choice. It offers an easy-to-view, 6.75-inch display and has both a front- and rear-facing camera, so it can be used for voice calls and video calls.

This phone relies on 4G LTE cellular connectivity, as opposed to 5G. Its battery lasts for up to 37 hours of average use. This phone runs Android 13, but features a scaled-down and easier-to-use interface than most smartphones. This makes key features easily accessible, thanks to large and bright icons.

The phone only works with Lively's network. Among the phone's most notable features is a loud, but adjustable, speaker. You also get voice-to-text real time captioning that works during calls, and an urgent-response help button that's available 24/7. The service plan that includes the Urgent Response feature costs just $40 per month, but if you subscribe to the Premium plan for $50, you also get phone access to nurses, doctors and care associates.

If the user needs help getting directions, ordering an Uber ride, or has a questions about using the phone, the Ask Lively associates are only a button press away. This unique feature is included with each Lively phone service plan.

Best phone for seniors with hearing loss: T-Mobile XP3plus



T-Mobile

Available exclusively from T-Mobile, the XP3plus is a flip phone that offers up to 15 hours of talk time, or it can be left in standby mode for up to 18 days. The phone has a small outside display that shows the time and incoming call information. When open, you get a larger, 2.8-inch display and a numeric touchpad with physical buttons (not a touchscreen).

For someone who has trouble hearing, the XP3plus has a speaker that can be turned up to 100db, yet maintain clarity. It also offers a noise-cancellation feature that greatly reduces unwanted background noise during calls. Plus, users get access to a built-in 8-megapixel camera.

The XP3plus is also extra durable. It can withstand being accidentally dropped. You can purchase the phone outright and activate it with an affordable T-Mobile service plan, or finance the phone for an extra $8.75 per month for 24 months, which will be added to your monthly service bill. Unlimited calling and texting plans from T-Mobile start at under $50 per month.

One of the perks of using T-Mobile as your cellular service provider is that it offers discounted rates for people age 55 and up. And most of the plans include a free subscription to the Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Best durable phone for seniors: AT&T Sonim XP10



AT&T

AT&T also offers discounted cellular service plans for the older crowd, as well as this phone.

The XP10 is designed for durability thanks to its water- and drop-resistance. Yes, it can even be taken into the shower. It also features an extra-loud speakerphone option that relies on both noise and echo cancellation to make calls easier to understand.

We also like that the 5.5-inch touchscreen display is bright enough to be seen in sunlight and can display more than 16 million colors, which means it can showcase lots of detail and make text easy to read. Plus, the touchscreen can be used by someone wearing gloves.

Talk time is up to 32 hours, while standby time is up to 22 days. This is an Android phone, so you can customize the app selection and appearance of the home screen and lock screen, plus take advantage of the accessibility features baked into the operating system. These features can make it much easier for someone with a vision, hearing or physical disability to interact with the phone, using voice commands and an altered interface.

The XP10 works with many hearing aids that have an M4 or T3 rating, as well as real-time text devices. The phone relies on a 5G cellular network, so using the internet is fast and secure. This phone is closer to a smartphone than a basic no-frills phone, but its additional features and design make it a viable option for people with needs a typical cell phone does not offer.

Best Apple iPhone for seniors: Apple iPhone SE (3rd generation)



Apple

The iPhone SE runs the same operating system and comes with the same collection of apps as higher-end iPhones, but this one is physically smaller and designed to be easier to use. It's also more affordable, with a starting price under $450.

An iPhone SE works with any cellular provider. You can customize the features for someone with a vision, hearing or physical impairment. Plus you can add apps to provide the specific help someone needs, such as a tool for managing daily prescriptions or monitoring heart rate.

The iPhone SE also has built-in safety and security tools, including an SOS Emergency button, fall detection and crash detection. Plus, it works with an Apple Watch and other medical devices.

For someone with a smart doorbell, smart thermostat or smart door locks, the iPhone SE makes it easy to control this equipment from anywhere. So someone can see who's at their front door without getting out of bed, or unlock their front door to let a healthcare worker in, without having to get up from the couch.

As a full-featured, but customizable, smartphone, the iPhone SE can also be used for calling, texting, video calling and more. It's also ideal for streaming music, podcasts and audiobooks, playing all sorts of games, and providing a virtual assistant that responds to voice commands and questions. Yes, an iPhone SE takes a bit more know-how than a flip phone, but it also offers so much more customization. And the phone can also be paired with many hearing aids.

Best Android smartphone for seniors: Google Pixel 8a

Google

This is a powerful Android model that lets a user expand the phone's capabilities using apps.

The Google Pixel 8a now includes powerful, but very easy-to-use, AI tools, so you can interact with the phone using you voice, or get help composing texts, summarizing websites or documents, managing a schedule, creating do-to lists, finding information and much more.

Since the Pixel 8a was designed by Google, the same company that developed the Android operating system and Google AI, users get access to features that other Android phones don't offer. Plus, the phone is rather affordable, compared with other full-featured smartphones.

The Pixel 8a also has online safety and security features, as well as an SOS Emergency feature and crash detection. And since the phone responds nicely to voice commands, a user can initiate a voice or video call simply by saying, "Google, call my daughter," or the name of the person they want to call. The navigation features built into the phone are also top-notch, so they can prevent someone from getting lost.

If you need help choosing between the Google Pixel 8a and the more advanced Google Pixel 8 Pro, we've got you covered with our in-depth comparison, which explains what sets these two popular phones apart. The Google Pixel phones also have accessibility features that can be personalized to help users with vision, hearing or physical disabilities.

