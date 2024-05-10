Best mattress deals ahead of Memorial Day 2024 from Saatva, Nectar, Tuft and Needle, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The mattress of your dreams is on sale now ahead of Memorial Day. This holiday weekend is historically one of the best times of the year to make a major furniture purchase, but top mattress retailers are already offering huge discounts now.

The experts at CBS Essentials have found many of the best mattresses of 2024 at discount prices, including Tuft & Needle, Nolah, Essentia, Saatva and more. That means you can ditch your old, lumpy mattress in favor of a much better one for a lot less than you may be expecting.

Consider us your personal mattress advisors. We've looked through all the deals this weekend to bring you the best of the best, including exclusive mattress deals for CBS Essentials readers.

Best mattress deals ahead of Memorial Day

Don't miss your chance to save up to $700 on a mattress ahead of Memorial Day. Your favorite mattress retailers have slashed the prices on top-rated mattresses, including foam, latex, innerspring and hybrids. All of these mattresses have a four-star rating or higher and feature tons of positive customer reviews.

The prices listed below are for queen-size mattresses unless otherwise indicated.

Emma Hybrid Comfort mattress, twin size: Over $400 off



Emma Sleep

This 13-inch-deep hybrid mattress features five plush layers for comfort and one layer of pocketed springs for support and cooling. There's no motion transfer -- as in, literally, zero -- so if you share a bed with a restless type, you can stay asleep longer.

The mattress offers seven-zoned support that helps to align your head, shoulders, back, hips, and legs for comfort. In simpler terms, the mattress adapts to the curves of your body.

This 4.5-star-rated mattress is available in twin to California king sizes.

The Emma Sleep CliMax Hybrid mattress is half off ahead of Memorial Day. It's currently $409 for the twin, reduced from $812.

Saatva Classic queen mattress: Save up to $400



Saatva

Billed as a luxury innerspring, this mattress is the brand's most popular. It comes in two heights and various levels of firmness, ranging from plush soft to firm. A dual-coil design made of recycled carbon steel resists sagging over time, meaning that this model is built to last.

It offers two layers of coils and a pillow top filled with memory foam for pressure relief. Saatva also provides a generous, risk-free trial period of 180 nights -- so you can sleep on your decision. And if you're a pillow-top kind of person (and once you try a pillow top, you never go back) you should know that this model comes with a three-inch top.

This mattress is currently $1,795 for a queen, reduced from $2,095.

Not into the Saatva Classic? Maybe you prefer the adjustable kind. The Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress offers 50 firmness settings on both sides and boasts virtually no motion transfer. The queen is currently $4,095, reduced from $4,495.

Saatva Solaire adjustable-firmness mattress

The Nectar Sleep Premier mattress: Save up to $700

Nectar

Nectar Sleep's most popular mattress, the Nectar Sleep Premier, is a terrific option for hot sleepers. Plus, it's on sale now.

The mattress is made with Nectar's dual-action cooling technology, which reacts to your body's temp to help you sleep cool. The mattress can be ordered as a memory foam mattress for the price below, or as a hybrid mattress for an added cost.

The memory foam mattress is currently $949 for a queen size ahead of Memorial Day, reduced from $1,499.

Discover more of Nectar Sleep's top-rated mattresses below. They're all on sale now.

Nectar Sleep memory foam mattress (queen), $649 (regularly $1,099)

Nectar Sleep Premier copper mattress (queen), $1,249 (regularly $1,949)

Nolah Original 10" mattress, queen: Save big with an exclusive code

Nolah Mattress

If you're a side sleeper in search of the perfect mattress, check out this exclusive CBS News Memorial Day deal from Nolah. Using the code CBSNEWS50, you can take an additional $50 off all mattresses from May 1st to May 31st.

The Nolah Original 10" Mattress features breathable layers of resilient foam, including the brand's zoned AirFoam, which provides targeted flexibility and firmness. This design is especially beneficial for side sleepers, as it supports and cushions curves and sensitive joints to promote correct spinal alignment. The Tencel cover helps wick away moisture, making it ideal for hot sleepers.

The Nolah original 10-inch mattress is currently $892 (with CBSNEWS50) for a queen size ahead of Memorial Day, reduced from $1,449.

Shop other Nolah mattresses and get $50 off using the code CBSNEWS50:

Nora Cooling 10" medium hybrid mattress, queen size: Save 50% off

Wayfair

If you need serious lumbar support, out this deal on Nora hybrid mattresses. It's designed to specifically target and support the lower back, promoting correct spinal alignment and reducing the risk of pain.

The Nora medium hybrid mattress is 12 inches thick and also features temperature-regulating technology, so you can get a comfortable night's sleep. An included polyester cover helps retain mattress freshness.

This mattress is currently $510 for a queen, reduced from $1,020.

It's available in twin through California king sizes.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" queen-size mattress: Save $500, get free pillows



Nectar via Amazon

Check out this deal on the Leesa hybrid mattress that's ideal for a hot sleeper.

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through, as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every 10 mattresses sold.

This mattress is currently $1,499, reduced from $1,999. Plus, as a special Memorial Day bonus, you'll get two free pillows to complete your bed. It's available in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Tuft & Needle Essential T&N Original mattress: Save 20%

Tuft & Needle

The 4.6-star-rated mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite, and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you. This mattress is especially good for back and stomach sleepers.

And if you're worried about the mattress playing well with the rest of your bed, stop; it's designed to work with traditional frames, box springs, platform frames, slatted frames, bunkie boards and adjustable frames.

The Tuft & Needle Legacy Original queen mattress is currently $716, reduced from $895.

It's available in sizes twin through California king.

Best mattress deal on Amazon: Save 17% on Vesgantti

Amazon

One of the most popular budget mattresses in a box is on sale at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The 4.5-star-rated Vesgantti hybrid mattress is ten inches thick with eight layers, including a layer of individual pocket springs (for motion isolation), a cooling layer and a memory foam layer. Overall, it's a medium-firmness mattress.

"This bed exceeded our expectations both in quality and price point," says one verified Amazon reviewer, adding they like that, "the mattress has handles on the sides for ease of moving into place. Highly recommended!"

This mattress is available in six sizes ranging from full to California King. Multiple thickness options are available depending on size. You can get a twin-size mattress for $175 (reduced from $219); a California King-size mattress is $330 after coupon (reduced from $370). The queen size, linked below, is $240 (reduced from $300).

How to find the best mattress for you



Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress. But one factor comes before all others.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative.

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort."

When is the best time to buy a new mattress?



According to the American Sleep Association, you should replace your mattress every eight to ten years. If you're looking for a deal, consider buying earlier in the year.

To extend the life of your mattress, use a washable mattress protector. A protector can keep your mattress clean and dry, prevent mold and resist dust mites. The ASA further advises rotating your mattress 180 degrees at least once every 90 days, for more even wear. If you have a double-sided mattress, you should also flip it. Double-sided mattresses are designed to be used on both sides.

Of course, if the mattress you own just isn't feeling comfortable anymore, now's a great time to replace it, regardless of when you bought it or what time of year it is.