Watch your favorite TV shows for free with a digital TV antenna

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mohu

Maybe streaming apps aren't for you. Or you're tired of paying a high cable bill. With a digital TV antenna connected to your TV at home, you can watch a wide range of free programming, including sports, from local network affiliates and independent stations in your area.

Signal strength varies by location. So if you live near a mountain or behind a larger building, signal strength could be spotty. Otherwise, with one of our picks for the best digital TV antennas, you'll be well on your way to enjoying TV shows and local programming from all of the popular broadcast networks for free. And best of all, the latest digital antennas look nothing like the rabbit ear antennas from yesteryear, so there's no fumbling around with them to get the best picture possible.

Note: CBS and CBS Essentials are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

What is the best digital TV antenna?

A digital TV antenna can be a reliable and affordable way to cut the cord and ditch those monthly cable or streaming service fees. And if you find yourself dealing with a storm that takes out your cable or satellite TV, an antenna can be helpful in that situation, too. To discover which broadcast channels you should be able to pick up using one of these antennas, based on your location, visit the FCC's DTV reception maps website.

Here are our five top picks for digital TV antennas available right now, any of which can be the perfect addition to your TV.

Pro Tip: Any digital TV antenna will work with almost any TV, regardless of its make and model. This includes virtually all smart TVs. However, not all antennas can pick up a 4K resolution signal. If you have a 4K TV, make sure the antenna you choose will support it.

Best overall digital TV antenna: Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro

Amazon

The Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro indoor HDTV antenna is our pick for the best overall digital TV antenna. It delivers crisp, over-the-air TV signals, with an impressive 65-mile range. With its great picture and reliable functionality, it's established itself as one of the most powerful amplified indoor TV antennas available.

It's also simple to use. What makes it particularly user-friendly is the integrated signal indicator. Thanks to its LED lights, you can adjust the antenna to ensure you're capturing the strongest possible TV signals.

In terms of aesthetics, the Mohu Leaf offers flexibility. You can use its reversible black or white side to match your home's decor. It's also flat, so it can sit just about anywhere.

It only takes moments to set up. By connecting the power cord directly to your TV's USB port, you're set up to enjoy a wide range of channels. Depending on your area, you can tap into Full HD 1080p broadcasts, or even the 4K programming.

While you'll get the stellar performance out of the Mohu Leaf Supreme Pro, there is one point of contention: The latest model lacks a detachable coaxial cable. You may have to grab an additional cable and a male-to-male adapter for extended connections, but that's no reason to skip the device given its performance.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It boasts a 65-mile range for clear TV signals even from lengthier distances.

Its integrated LED signal indicator makes it simple to find the best placement.

The antenna's body is thin and sleek, with reversible black and white options.

Best long-range digital TV antenna: Camkey 2024 outdoor-indoor digital TV antenna

Walmart

With a whopping 200-mile range, the Camkey 2024 outdoor-indoor digital TV antenna is a standout. This is an updated version that includes a few impressive upgrades, including the ability to support 1080p and 4K resolution programming.

Want to watch your favorite shows from ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox or Univision without paying for cable or a streaming service? This digital TV antenna has you covered with uncompressed HD broadcasts that'll look fantastic whether you have a big or small screen. And you won't have to pay a dime beyond your antenna's initial costs.

Beyond its impressive range, you get crystal-clear visuals and sound. Thanks to its Amplifier Signal Booster and Smart IC Chip, there's more annoying cellular or FM signal interference.

Aesthetically, it won't stand out in your home in a bad way, either. It's sleek, black and waterproof. Whether you hang it on your window, wall or even outside, it'll fit right in while boosting your signal reception. Setting it up is a breeze with the included 33-foot coaxial cable, amplifier and easy-to-follow manual.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It has a long 200-mile range for great-looking TV, even for those in areas with little signal.

It offers a great-looking picture that looks crystal-clear without much maintenance.

It can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Best budget digital TV antenna: Best Buy Essentials Amplified ultra-thin film indoor HDTV antenna

Best Buy

The Best Buy Essentials Amplified ultra-thin indoor HDTV antenna is an affordable yet sturdy option that can grant you access to all the sports and TV shows you're looking for -- without an expensive cable package or even a streaming service subscription.

It has a range of up to 50 miles, which is great for the price. For under $30, you'll be able to access a wide range of VHF and UHF channels (location dependent) in up to 1080p resolution. It's compatible with most TV models, plus you can mount it on a wall if that's what works best for your entertainment setup.

Like several of the other antenna options out there, you can swap between the black or white side, so it can seamlessly blend in with your decor. The included 10-foot coaxial cable gives you flexibility with antenna placement, though you may need a longer cord to reach your window.

This antenna may not have all the bells and whistles of its more expensive brethren, but it can get the job done and won't break the bank.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

This digital TV antenna features a 50-mile range.

Amplified connectivity grants access to VHF and UHF channels in HD.

It's wall-mountable, with a 10-foot coaxial cable included.

Best digital TV antenna with adjustable amplifier: Antop AT-800SBS HD smart panel antenna



Amazon

The Antop AT-800SBS HD smart panel antenna is pricier than most of the digital TV antennas out there, but it's one of the best you'll find. What really sets it apart is its adjustable amplifier. It lets you tweak the antenna's reception to ensure the best signal from specific channels.

The antenna comes with mounting hardware and an FM receiver. There's also a handy tabletop stand, which makes it easier to set up indoors. However, the AT-800SBS performs just as well (or better) when placed outside.

It's quick to install and comes with a 40-foot cable, so you can get everything hooked up, no matter where you want your TV and the antenna positioned. This antenna's 85-mile range, performance and versatility make it worth every penny. For those who don't mind going the extra mile for quality, it's a no-brainer.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

It has an adjustable amplifier for better signal.

It's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

It comes with a long 40-foot cable for easy setup.



Up to 4K resolution programming is supported.

Best compact digital TV antenna: Btfdreem indoor digital TV antenna

Amazon

Hook this indoor antenna up to your TV and watch your local broadcast channels, including CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC, PBS and more. This antenna has an incredible 560 mile range, so you should be able to pick up channels from neighboring cities or states, too.

You can access 1080p or 4K resolution broadcast signals. It's a compact antenna, measuring just 7.6 x 6.6 x 1.9 inches, so you can use it at home, in an RV, or even from a tent during a camping trip. And at a mere $24, you can't beat its price. It'll work with most TVs.

Why we like this digital TV antenna:

Its compact design means it can fit just about anywhere.

The antenna has a magnetic base that'll help it stay put.

It's easy to install with few complications to trip you up.

It's very affordable while retaining important TV antenna features.

Whether you need to know about the very best digital TV antennas, the latest smart TV's (including 8K models), or any other types of tech, we're constantly expanding and updating our coverage to offer the most informative, timely and accurate information.