The best back-to-school deals on computer monitors that really shine

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung via Amazon

Need a new computer monitor for your laptop or desktop to kick off the new school year? We've got you covered. Our in-house shopping and consumer tech experts have compiled this roundup of the best back-to-school deals on monitors from top-rated brands like Samsung, LG, ASUS and more.

Finding the right computer monitor can be a pain; there are way too many models and configurations out there. Here's a tip: Think about what you need it for. You might want something a bit higher-end for graphic design work, content creation, watching multimedia or gaming. This roundup features deals on a wide range of monitor options, so whatever your budget, we've got you covered.

Best back-to-school deals on computer monitors

Shop the best deals on computer monitors now and head back to school with the perfect pick.

Samsung 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Dual 4K Quantum mini-LED curved monitor: $2,500 ($230 off)

Samsung

If you're a gamer or someone who needs a lot of monitor space to get your work done, this 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is a computer monitor that dreams are made of. It's a curved monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, 1-millisecond response time and full HDR support. And yes, at 57 inches, it's absolutely massive.

The monitor uses Samsung's proprietary Quantum mini-LED technology and offers a whopping 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, so you can expect really impressive visual accuracy with extreme detail and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits.

The curved aspect of the monitor gives you an immersive experience when gaming, and fewer visual distractions while working. Head over to Samsung's website to save $230 on this top-of-the-line monitor that offers performance that's nothing short of breathtaking.

If 57 inches is just too large for your space, Samsung also offers a 49-inch version of the G9 with an OLED display. It's normally priced at $1,800, but it's currently on sale for just $1,200.

Apple Studio Display: $1,300 (19% off)

Amazon

This 27-inch monitor is the cheaper version of the Apple Pro Display XDR. Its sleek, minimalistic design resembles a full iMac. It can serve as a second monitor for your iMac or MacBook. In keeping with Apple's unique aesthetic, the Studio Display is encased in a silver enclosure. It offer impressively detailed 5K resolution, a built-in 12-megapixel webcam (with Center Stage support) and a six-speaker sound system with three microphones.

With the Studio Display, you also get three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 connection. These make it easy to connect to your Mac, MacBook or PC, so use can use the Studio Display as your main or a secondary display. It can also charge your Apple products that use USB-Cs. Plus, the adjustable stand can tilt up to 30 degrees. While it's not height-adjustable, you still can set the monitor at the perfect viewing angle.

While pricey, this monitor delivers on all fronts. It provides a crisp, great-looking display, whether you're working with photos, editing video, doing graphic design work, gaming, streaming video content, or do run-of-the-mill school-centric tasks.

Sceptre Curved 24" LED monitor: $88



Amazon

This budget-friendly gaming monitor will fit nicely on most desks (even in a cramped dorm room). Plus, you can adjust it to your liking in several different ways. It's not new technology, but it's good technology that won't break the bank.

The Sceptre Curved offers a1080p LED display with an 1800R curvature. This not only adds to the immersive quality of games, but helps you stay focused when you're doing everyday computing tasks, too. Images and graphics look crisp and clear, while text stays highly readable.

But where this monitor really shines in terms of gaming is with its 8-millisecond response time and 75Hz refresh rate. This means less blurring and pixelation when gaming or watching action-oriented video content. The monitor also offers two HDMI, one VGA, an audio in and audio out port, so you can connect additional equipment with ease.

Plus, this monitor can tilt 15 degrees backward and five degrees forward for added flexibility. Sure, there are better gaming monitors out there, but you'd be hard pressed to find one that's thing good for under $90.

Koorui 24" business computer monitor: $90 (6% off)



Amazon

This is another great budget option for students. Sometimes you don't need much from your monitor if you're mainly concerned with checking email, getting your assignments finished, word processing and browsing online. This is one affordable option that can give you that.

It offers full 1080p (1920-by-1080 pixel) resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate. This means it's good for viewing text-based documents and more, but it can also serve up decent visuals when gaming or watching your favorite streaming video content.

Additionally, it boasts flicker-free performance, a blue light filter and an adjustable tilting screen for improved comfort. This helps you limit eye and neck strain when working on the computer for long periods. This is a great example of a low-cost and versatile, 24-inch monitor that's a great option for average users and casual gamers.

This monitor can easily connect to any desktop or laptop computer, most mobile devices, or even your gaming console.

Samsung M8 32" smart 4K computer monitor: $600 (14% off)



Amazon

Students who want to do schoolwork and stream movies from one monitor will want to take advantage of this deal.

This Samsung smart monitor is designed for streaming via popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more -- all without the need for any external devices. There's also a built in webcam, so you can use it for video calling or participating in online classes.

Originally released in 2022, the M8 has an interface similar to many smart TVs. It uses a central hub with access to all of the popular streaming services, along with content recommendations. This is a beautiful, 4K display, so it's great for watching movies and gaming, too. It even comes with a wireless remote.

Beyond its smart capabilities, the M8 can serve as a full-featured computer monitor for your desktop or laptop computer. You can also connect most smartphones or tablets, as well as any game console. It comes in a variety of colors, like white, pink, green or blue. One additional feature we like is that it comes with a height- and angle-adjustable stand.

ASUS 27" ProArt display monitor: $249 (14% off)

Amazon

This monitor was created for creative students and artistic professionals. If you're working with visual mediums and creating art, or you plan to use this monitor to help with editing photos and videos, doing graphic design work, or creating with a CAD application, you'll want to pay attention.

The ProArt 27-inch OLED display offers detailed visuals, along with exceptionally life-like colors. This is thanks to true 10-bit color depth that's offered. When using this monitor, you can easily adjust the display's hues to match your vision.

The monitor also supports multiple HDR formats and ASUS ProArt hardware calibration technology for enhanced color accuracy. It a WQHD display providing 2,560-by-1,440 pixel resolution with a 100% sRGB color gamut. Right now, you can grab this monitor for 14% off on Amazon and pay just $249.

Kyy 15" portable monitor: $90 ($30 off)

Amazon

If you're in need of a portable monitor for back to school, this is a great deal. This option from Kyy delivers impressive visuals and is the perfect portable companion for almost any laptop computer.

For just $90, you get a 1080-pixel IPS display with a 178-degree viewing angle and HDR support. And for easy transport, it comes with a screen cover that doubles as a tabletop stand.

But more importantly, the Kyy 15-inch monitor offers a slim profile -- just 0.3 inches thick. It also weighs a mere 1.7 pounds. This means the monitor will likely fit in your existing laptop case, so it's great for travel.

With this monitor, you can literally double your on-screen real estate, which makes multitasking easier.

Asus ROG Swift 34" OLED ultra-wide curved monitor: $1,190 (8% off)

Amazon

Although this monitor is meant for gaming, there's no reason you couldn't add it to your desk for all-purpose use and to help you pursue your academic endeavors. This is an stunning, 34-inch OLED display with 800R curvature.

In addition to offering 3,440-by-1,440 pixel resolution, what makes this monitor stand out is its 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms response time. These are specs that are great for gaming. The OLED display showcases deep blacks, bright whites and a 99% DCI-P3 color gamut, with support for HDR.

Plus, this monitor offers stunning contrast and a maximum brightness up to 1,300 nits. It also has all the bells and whistles you need for a quality gaming-centric display. Gamers will lover the monitor's G-Sync support and multiple port options, so you can easily connect the monitor to your computer or gaming console.

Interestingly enough, this model also lets you control two devices with just one keyboard and mouse, should you need to work or play across multiple pieces of tech.

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S5 ultra-wide monitor: $230 ($150 off)

Best Buy

Head over to Best Buy to enjoy a really great deal on a general-purpose, high-quality, 34-inch monitor from Samsung. The ViewFinity S5 offers 3,440 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate with HDR10 support. You also get a five millisecond response time and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio -- all of which is useful for gaming.

The monitor is a great size for an average size desk and it works with any desktop or laptop computer. It's equipped with a DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The monitor also offers a 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle, along with flicker-free performance and a low blue light filter.

Sure, you can use this monitor for gaming, but it's a great general purpose monitor, too. This means you can use it for school work, streaming video content, for content creation and more.

LG UltraGear 27" OLED gaming monitor: $650 (save $250)

Best Buy

When it comes to gaming monitors that can also be used for everyday computing tasks, as well as for graphic-oriented tasks -- like photo editing or graphic design work -- you can't go wrong with an OLED display. This UltraGear 27-inch monitor from LG offers top-notch performance thanks to its 2,560 x 1,400 pixel resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03-millisecond response time.

Combine this with HDR400, FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync support, one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports and you get a versatile 27-inch monitor that can be used with your Windows or MacOS laptop or desktop computer. It can also work with your mobile devices or gaming console.

This is a higher-end monitor with a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and a 98.5% DCI-P3 color gamut. Right now, you can get this monitor at Best Buy for $250 off, so you'll pay just $650. It's just the right size for a more compact workspace, such as a dorm room or smaller bedroom.