"Wicked" director Jon M. Chu on the road to Oz Jon M. Chu, the son of immigrant parents, immersed himself in American culture growing up, and built a career as a filmmaker with hits such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "In the Heights," tapping into his own identity and translating stories of struggle and ambition to the silver screen. He talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about how his childhood infatuation with "The Wizard of Oz" led to his directing the movie version of the smash Broadway musical "Wicked."