Jonathan Bailey's on-screen chemistry in "Bridgerton," "Fellow Travelers" Heartthrob Jonathan Bailey seems to have mastered the art of on-screen romance, from the Regency bodice-ripper "Bridgerton," to the fictional love affair between closeted Capitol Hill staffers at the height of McCarthyism in "Fellow Travelers." Correspondent Michelle Miller talks with the openly gay actor about his roles on stage and screen (including the upcoming screen version of "Wicked"), and his desire to be "completely authentic."