"Tush push" ban fails at NFL spring league meetings after Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl win

After months of debate and hours of discussion at the NFL's spring league meetings in Minnesota Wednesday, the fate of the "tush push" — the play the Philadelphia Eagles run more successfully than any other team — has been decided. The Eagles' signature play is here to stay.

The Green Bay Packers' proposal to ban the "tush push" failed by two votes to reach the 75% required majority needed to pass, according to The Associated Press. The vote was 22-10, with nine teams joining the Eagles in voting against the proposal.

The Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Detroit Lions and New York Jets voted against the proposal, The Athletic reported. Twenty-four of the NFL's 32 owners' votes were needed for the ban to pass.

The Eagles posted on X, formerly Twitter, a graphic of the "tush push" with the words "push on." On YouTube, the Eagles posted 26 minutes of "tush push" highlights. On Instagram, the Birds posted a Jalen Hurts meme after the vote. Lane Johnson posted on Instagram a picture of the play with "pushing forward."

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie delivered a "passionate but fair" speech at the spring league meetings. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce also spoke in defense of the play.

The push to ban the "tush push" gained momentum again in recent months following the Eagles' dominant playoff run and Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

What is the tush push?

Also known as "The Brotherly Shove," the tush push looks simple enough. It's run when teams need short yardage. Players line up behind and around the quarterback; after the snap, the team pushes him forward.

Packers requested tush push ban

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers submitted a revised proposal to ban the tush push before the spring league meetings.

In the updated Packers' proposal, pushing or pulling a runner "in any direction at any time" or lifting him to his feet would be banned. If a player pushed or pulled the runner during a game in the upcoming season, it would result in a 10-yard penalty.

The Packers' proposal cited player safety and pace of play as a reason to ban the tush push. However, the NFL has previously said that no injuries have been reported on the tush push.

Original tush push vote tabled



The initial vote to ban the tush push was tabled in April at the NFL league meetings as the league continued to gain more information about the play.

The Packers spearheaded the effort to ban the tush push following the team's 22-10 playoff loss to the Eagles in the wild card round of last season's playoffs. Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy called the tush push "bad for the game" in a message posted on the team's website after Green Bay was eliminated.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the goal line Tush Push play during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

"There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," Murphy wrote in February. "I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the run."

The Eagles will travel to Lambeau Field in Week 10 for a game on Monday Night Football in the 2025 season.

Eagles success with the tush push

Other teams in the NFL have tried to run the tush push, but no team has been as successful as the Eagles have been with Jalen Hurts under center. Philadelphia was 39 of 48 converting the tush push into a first down or touchdown in the 2024 season, including the playoffs. President Trump voiced his support for the play during the team's visit to the White House in April.

At the NFL owners meetings, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounded off on potentially banning the play, saying that health and safety of the players is the most important thing when evaluating the play, but the numbers were never provided to him.

"I don't ever remember a play being banned because a single team or a few teams were running it effectively. It's part of what I think that I love and we love most about football is it's a chess match. Let the chess match play out," Lurie said at the time.

What Eagles said about the possible tush push ban

Before the "tush push" ban failed at the spring league meetings Wednesday, several Eagles players were asked about it Tuesday in advance of the NFL owners' vote.

Hurts declined to comment ahead of the vote.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown said he didn't have any thoughts on the play.

"It's only one yard," Brown said jokingly.

Birds left tackle Jordan Mailata said that the Eagles can't think about the NFL removing the play, and that they would just run a quarterback sneak without the push in short-yardage situations if it's banned.

"In terms of them banning the tush push — I hate that name so I hope they do ban it, it's a stupid name," Mailata said jokingly. "But I can't control that, we can't control that, so we don't even worry about that. Right now, we're just installing our schemes. Whatever [offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo] is installing that day, that's what we're focused on. Because worrying about them banning the tush push isn't going to win us another championship. What we do here every day matters."

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who was recently rewarded with a contract extension, previously said he felt "a little insulted" about the play being banned.

"We'll see where that goes," Sirianni said Tuesday. "We're not waiting for very long to figure it out. It's going to be public tomorrow, and you know how I feel about it. We obviously were at the owners' meetings. We talked about how we felt about it and I don't think anyone could question what my sentiment is on it. So, we'll see what happens with it tomorrow."

This is a developing story and will be updated.