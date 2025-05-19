Nick Sirianni signs contract extension with Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LIX win

The Philadelphia Eagles signed head coach Nick Sirianni to a multi-year contract extension Monday, months after the 43-year-old led the team to its second Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Terms of the contract were not released, but it's a safe bet that Sirianni got a significant pay raise.

Sirianni was hired as head coach in 2021, signing a five-year contract to lead Philadelphia. He was entering the final year of his contract. The extension will begin after the 2025 season.

"As an organization, we have always strived to create a championship culture of sustained success," Eagles chairman Jeffrey Lurie said in the team's announcement. "Nothing is more important to fostering such an environment than having tremendous leadership. Nick has embodied everything we were looking for in a head coach since we hired him four years ago. His authentic style of leadership, football intelligence, passion for the game and growth mindset have helped to bring out the best in our team."

The Eagles have made the playoffs every season under Sirianni, with two Super Bowl appearances and a championship.

Sirianni, the only head coach with multiple Super Bowl appearances in team history, has the third-highest winning percentage in the regular season in the Super Bowl era behind John Madden and George Allen. His 54 combined regular-season and postseason wins are the second-most in NFL history for a head coach in his first four seasons.

In Sirianni's four seasons as head coach, the Birds are 48-20 in the regular season and 6-3 in the postseason.

A Sirianni coaching tree has begun to blossom, as three of his assistants are now head coaches in the NFL: Jonathan Gannon in Arizona, Kellen Moore in New Orleans and Shane Steichen in Indianapolis.