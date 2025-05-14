Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 NFL schedule: Way-too-early predictions

The NFL released the Philadelphia Eagles' 2025 schedule on Wednesday night. It includes a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs and other playoff rematches against the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers, and an NFC championship rematch against the Washington Commanders late in December.

Here's a game-by-game prediction of the Eagles' schedule for the 2025 season:

Week 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones won't only watch the Eagles raise another Super Bowl banner, he'll watch his team get defeated in the NFL season opener at Lincoln Financial on a cool September night in South Philly.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 17

Week 2 at Chiefs

The Eagles and Chiefs meet in a Super Bowl rematch at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. This time, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs get the best of the Birds.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Eagles 17

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams nearly came back to beat the Eagles during last season's divisional round in the snow. It was the toughest game Philadelphia played last postseason, and Week 3 will be another test for the Eagles.

Prediction: Eagles 35, Rams 31

Week 4: Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Once again, the Eagles will be on the road to face the Buccaneers. The Birds haven't really played well at Raymond James Stadium in the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era, and that could continue in Week 4.

Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Eagles 21

Week 5: Eagles vs. Broncos

Vic Fangio will get to face the team he was the head coach of for three seasons after winning the Super Bowl. Bo Nix was impressive as a rookie, but he'll have a tough time navigating the offense against Philly's defense.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Broncos 17

Week 6: Eagles at New York Giants

Who will be starting for the Giants by the time the Eagles travel to MetLife Stadium for Thursday Night Football? Russell Wilson? Jameis Winston? Jaxson Dart? Doesn't matter.

Prediction: Eagles 41, Giants 10

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball past New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during an NFL game Oct. 20, 2024, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Adam Hunger / AP

Week 7: Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have talent on both sides of the ball, but who is their quarterback? J.J. McCarthy would essentially be a rookie if he's their starter in 2025, which would lead to him struggling against Fangio's defense.

Prediction: Eagles 27, Vikings 21

Week 8: Eagles vs. Giants

Again, who is the Giants' quarterback? Saquon Barkley goes off in another massive game against his former team.

Prediction: Eagles 35, Giants 14

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Eagles at Green Bay Packers

The Packers have been trying to ban the tush push. The Eagles will likely have this one circled on the schedule.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Packers 23

Week 11: Eagles vs. Lions

The Eagles and Lions will meet for the first time since the 2022 season after the two NFC teams nearly met in the conference title game last season. With two new coordinators for Detroit, the Birds have the advantage, especially away from Ford Field.

Prediction: Eagles 31, Lions 27

Week 12: Eagles at Cowboys

The Eagles will travel to Jerry World for their second game against Dallas, but this time they lose to the Cowboys.

Prediction: Cowboys 20, Eagles 17

Week 13: Eagles vs. Bears

The Birds will welcome Caleb Williams, new head coach Ben Johnson and the Bears to the Linc for a game on Black Friday after Thanksgiving. The Bears have a ton of talent, but will it translate on the field?

Prediction: Eagles 35, Bears 21

Week 14: Eagles at Los Angeles Charges

The Eagles will head west to face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the same place where Barkley had a monster game against the Rams in the 2024 season.

Prediction: Eagles 28, Chargers 17

Week 15: Eagles vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Chip Kelly, the former Eagles head coach, returns to the Linc for the first time since he was fired by the Birds 10 years later as the offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelly will have Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in his backfield, but Fangio's defense will be too much for Geno Smith and company.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Raiders 13

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) lines up for the goal line tush push play during the NFL championship playoff football game against the Washington Commanders, Jan. 26, 2025, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola / AP

Week 16: Eagles vs. Commanders

The Eagles and Commanders will square off in an NFC championship rematch late in the season with potential NFC East division stakes on the line.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Commanders 24

Week 17: Eagles at Buffalo Bills

The Eagles travel north to face reigning NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills in a game that will likely have the attention of every NFL fan in Week 17. The two teams met in the 2023 season at the Linc during a monsoon, when the Birds were victorious in overtime.

Prediction: Bills 31, Eagles 24

Week 18: Eagles at Commanders

For the final game of the regular season, the Eagles will be resting their starters because they have the NFC East and top seed in the conference locked up. It's Tanner McKee time. However, the Commanders are still fighting for a spot in the playoffs.

Prediction: Commanders 28, Eagles 20

Eagles' 2025 record prediction: 12-5