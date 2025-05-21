Who voted to ban "tush push," the Eagles' signature play? Here's what to know.

Eagles fans rejoice in another win for the Birds — the "tush push" is here to stay.

The "tush push" won't be outlawed for the 2025 NFL season. Despite months of opposition, the Philadelphia Eagles' signature play survived a vote to ban it on Wednesday by NFL owners at the league's spring meetings in Minnesota.

But which teams voted to keep or ban the play? Here's what you need to know.

Which NFL teams voted to keep the "tush push"

For the "tush push" to be banned, the Green Bay Packers' proposal needed 75%, or 24 NFL teams, to be in favor of getting rid of the play. The vote was 22-10, with nine teams joining the Eagles in voting against the proposal, according to The Associated Press.

Here are the teams that joined the Eagles to keep the "tush push," according to ESPN.

Baltimore Ravens

New England Patriots

Detroit Lions

Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins

New Orleans Saints

Tennessee Titans

New York Jets



Which NFL teams voted to ban the "tush push"

Here are the NFL teams that voted to ban the "tush push":

Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Buffalo Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers

Chicago Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Every team on the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule besides the Lions voted to ban the play.

The Eagles' NFC East rivals — the Commanders, Cowboys and Giants — all wanted the play gone from the league. The Eagles were dominant when using the "tush push" against the Commanders in last season's NFC title game, which led to Washington linebacker Frankie Luvu getting called for back-to-back penalties when trying to stop it. He also said recently that he wanted the play banned and called it cheap. The Commanders are owned by Sixers managing partner Josh Harris.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni previously joked that the teams of his former coordinators — Cardinals (Jonathan Gannon), Colts (Shane Steichen) and Saints (Kellen Moore) — would vote in favor of keeping the play. But only one held their end of the bargain — the Saints were the only team that sided with the Eagles in the vote.

What to know about "tush push" vote

The effort to rewrite the rules and ban the "tush push," aka the "Brotherly Shove," was spearheaded by the Packers after Philadelphia's dominant playoff run and Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Before Wednesday's vote, it was tabled at the NFL owners' meetings in April.

Following Green Bay's 22-10 playoff loss to the Eagles in the wild card round of last season's playoffs, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy called the play "bad for the game" in a message posted on the team's website.

"There is no skill involved and it is almost an automatic first down on plays of a yard or less," Murphy wrote in February. "I would like to see the league prohibit pushing or aiding the run."

In Green Bay's updated proposal submitted to the league Monday, pushing or pulling a runner "in any direction at any time" or lifting him to his feet would've been banned.

The Packers' proposal cited player safety and pace of play as a reason to ban the "tush push." However, the NFL has previously said that no injuries have been reported on the play.

According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie delivered a "passionate but fair" speech at the spring league meetings. Former Eagles center Jason Kelce also spoke in defense of the play.

Other teams in the NFL have tried to run the "tush push," but no team has been as successful as the Eagles have been with Jalen Hurts under center. Philadelphia was 39 of 48 converting the "tush push" into a first down or touchdown in the 2024 season, including the playoffs.