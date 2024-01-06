Winter storm set to bring significant snowfall to northwestern New Jersey; Rain and wind across Tri-State Area

Tri-State Area gearing up for first serious snowfall in years Tri-State Area gearing up for first serious snowfall in years 03:32

NEW YORK -- People across the Tri-State Area are preparing for the first significant winter snowstorm in a few years.

New York City saw the first wet flakes start to fall around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile in New Jersey, residents are stocking up, as road and utility crews make sure they're ready to respond.

Watch: Gov. Phil Murphy gives storm update

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy shared an update Saturday on the storm and the state's response.

Northern parts of the Garden State can expect heavier snow to fall after sunset, with places north and west of I-287 seeing the highest totals.

"Based on the latest reports, we are predicting a potential 6 to 10 inches of snow in the northwestern portion of the state, that would be especially Sussex and Warren counties. There's also a potential for minor coastal flooding," the governor said. "It is likely that the southern half to two-thirds of the state will only see rain... Temperatures are going to move such that this will be rain almost entirely in the south."

"Between 6-o-clock this evening and sort of in the middle of the night -- 2 a.m.[ish] -- we're predicting the most heavy precipitation," he added.

Murphy warned the rain-snow line could shift, making for more of a wintry mix in central parts of the state. He said this could worsen road conditions, particularly along the New Jersey Turnpike and I-295 corridors.

"Don't go out unless you need to go out. Stay off the roads," he said. "One of the utilities with whom I was in touch earlier today said their biggest concern is not necessarily precipitation of snow, rain or heavy winds, but it is their ability to move their equipment around with other folks out on the road. So again, please don't go out unless you have to go out."

Commercial vehicle restrictions take effect at 2 p.m. Saturday on I-78, I-80, I-280, I-287, and Route 440 from the Outer Bridge Crossing to I-287.

"Remember, charge your phones so that if you have an outage, you can call and report it," said New Jersey Board of Public Utilities President Christine Sadovy. "Stay away from those downed wires. Please stay safe and, if possible, stay off the roads."

The governor said he expects the most intense part of the storm to wrap-up by daybreak Sunday.

"We are blessed that this is a weekend event, and it's not a holiday so you don't have a lot of folks traveling to visit families," he said. "It's another reason to underscore not only do we want you to stay off the roads, it should be a lot easier for more folks to stay off the roads. Obviously, you've got essential workers, you've got folks who work weekends, we get that. But if you don't have to be out, don't go out."

Garden State residents stocking up on storm essentials

Dozens of trucks and plows are geared up in Passaic City, New Jersey, where the roads aren't the only concern.

"Depending on which Google search you do, either the fifth or the ninth most densely populated city in the nation, so with that you get a lot of walkers, you have a lot of congestion, you get a lot of accidents," Passaic Deputy Police Chief Luis Gentile told CBS New York's Christine Sloan on Friday night.

City officials anticipate using between 50 to 100 tons of salt for this storm.

"We usually put it down before it lands," Gentile said. "Then, you see how the storms hit -- you need the plow, put a little more salt, depending on the storm."

Read More: New Jersey residents stock up on staples ahead of weekend winter storm

At Stew Leonards in Bergen County, Store Manager Kevin Kinney was making sure the top 20 list of popular foods remain in stock.

"All storm food, so quesadillas... All comfort foods, soups to keep you warm," he said. "There is macaroni and cheese."

There were plenty of shovels and scrapers at the store, too. Joyce and Bob Huggins knew what they needed.

"We have some staples, in case the weather does turn bad. We have some milk, some eggs, we have to still get bread," he said.

New York road crews also ready to respond

Officials across the Tri-State Area are telling everyone to stay home. Crews in White Plains, New York were treating roads with brine, saying the first precipitation will turn it to a salty liquid that helps with plowing.

While snow totals aren't expected to be as impressive in New York City, everyone from the Department of Sanitation to the MTA are preparing for whatever comes our way.

Metro-North Railroad also has specialized equipment ready to keep tracks clear.

"We're not planning on cancelling any service at this point in time," said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi.

Road crews across the area say they should have a good handle on the roads, and they're thankful the first storm of the season is making its debut on a weekend -- instead of a weekday commute.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest storm track and timing, as well as snow total projections and more.