This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 8)
Hosted by Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Building bridges across the American divide
U.S. high school seniors who participate in the American Exchange Project (or AEP) are sent on a free, week-long trip to a hometown very different from their own. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with AEP's co-founder, David McCullough III, and with students who have crossed the boundaries of blue states and red states to find the grey areas of common ground.
For more info:
ALMANAC: October 8
"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.
FASHION: Skirts
Faith Salie reports.
For more info:
- "Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century" by Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (St. Martin's Press), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- kimberlychrismancampbell.com
- Christian Siriano
BOOKS: Rachel Maddow on "Prequel" and the rise of the fascist movement in America
Prior to World War II, a significant number of Nazi sympathizers in the U.S. were secretly meeting to promote antisemitic and far-right propaganda, with the intent to set up a Hitler-style dictatorship in America. Attempts to bring them to justice, for the most part, failed. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, author of the new book "Prequel," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about our nation's long-running fight against fascism, and how it relates to today's conspiracy theories and ultra-right propaganda.
For more info:
- "Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism" by Rachel Maddow (Crown), in Hardcover, Large Print, eBook and Audio formats, available October 17 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC
- The Harmonie Club, New York City
ENTERTAINMENT: The return of "The Greatest Show on Earth"
Created by P.T. Barnum in 1871 and named "The Greatest Show on Earth," Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down in 2017. But now this American institution is being reimagined for a new age, and is relaunching a two-year tour, featuring aerial acts, a new take on clowns, and no animals (except a robot dog named Bailey). Correspondent Martha Teichner reports on how the circus is catapulting into the future.
For more info:
PASSAGE: In memoriam
COMMENTARY: The horror! Jim Gaffigan on horrible kids' movies
The comedian says that the sacrifices parents typically make for their offspring pale in comparison to buying tickets and sitting through objectively bad movies geared towards children.
For more info:
MUSIC: The mystery behind Sly Stone, now revealed
Sly Stone, who invented his own kind of funky hybrid of rock 'n' roll and R&B with his '60s group Sly and the Family Stone, has been living a private life for decades. Now 80, the reclusive music great has just penned a memoir, "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)." Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Questlove (who published the book), Sly's longtime friend George Clinton, and with Sly's real family, about the musician's revolutionary band; a life revolving around drugs; and how he is today.
For more info:
- "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin): A Memoir" by Sly Stone with Ben Greenman; foreword by Questlove (AUWA), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available October 17 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- slystonemusic.com
- Ahmir Questlove Thompson
- George Clinton
WORLD: The bitter reality behind chocolate
Chocolate is a more than $100 billion industry, but its story is not all sweet. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that 1.5 million children still work illegally on cocoa plantations. Correspondent Seth Doane visits Ghana, where much of the world's cocoa beans are grown, and talks with candymakers who are working to cultivate chocolate free from child labor, and help harvesters earn a living wage.
For more info:
MILEPOST
PODCASTS: "Mobituaries"
Mo Rocca introduces the fourth season of his award-winning podcast series, including the first episode, "Died on the Same Day" with guest Anderson Cooper.
For more info:
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023
A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2023
Summer is sadly over, so look back on the musical performers who made the season one to remember. Featuring smashing images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.
