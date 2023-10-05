This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 8)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Building bridges across the American divide

U.S. high school seniors who participate in the American Exchange Project (or AEP) are sent on a free, week-long trip to a hometown very different from their own. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with AEP's co-founder, David McCullough III, and with students who have crossed the boundaries of blue states and red states to find the grey areas of common ground.

ALMANAC: October 8

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

Designer Christian Siriano talks skirts with Faith Salie. CBS News

FASHION: Skirts

Faith Salie reports.

Rachel Maddow's latest book, "Prequel," researches the rise of homegrown fascist elements in the United States during the years leading up to America entering World War II. CBS News

BOOKS: Rachel Maddow on "Prequel" and the rise of the fascist movement in America

Prior to World War II, a significant number of Nazi sympathizers in the U.S. were secretly meeting to promote antisemitic and far-right propaganda, with the intent to set up a Hitler-style dictatorship in America. Attempts to bring them to justice, for the most part, failed. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, author of the new book "Prequel," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about our nation's long-running fight against fascism, and how it relates to today's conspiracy theories and ultra-right propaganda.

The big top is again hosting daring aerialists with the return of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. CBS News

ENTERTAINMENT: The return of "The Greatest Show on Earth"

Created by P.T. Barnum in 1871 and named "The Greatest Show on Earth," Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shut down in 2017. But now this American institution is being reimagined for a new age, and is relaunching a two-year tour, featuring aerial acts, a new take on clowns, and no animals (except a robot dog named Bailey). Correspondent Martha Teichner reports on how the circus is catapulting into the future.

PASSAGE: In memoriam



COMMENTARY: The horror! Jim Gaffigan on horrible kids' movies

The comedian says that the sacrifices parents typically make for their offspring pale in comparison to buying tickets and sitting through objectively bad movies geared towards children.

Musician Sly Stone, of Sly and the Family Stone, performs at the Woodstock Festival on August 17, 1969 in Bethel, New York. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

MUSIC: The mystery behind Sly Stone, now revealed

Sly Stone, who invented his own kind of funky hybrid of rock 'n' roll and R&B with his '60s group Sly and the Family Stone, has been living a private life for decades. Now 80, the reclusive music great has just penned a memoir, "Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)." Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with Questlove (who published the book), Sly's longtime friend George Clinton, and with Sly's real family, about the musician's revolutionary band; a life revolving around drugs; and how he is today.

At '57 Chocolate in Ghana, cocoa beans are prepared to make chocolate. Although two-thirds of the world's cocoa beans are harvested in the West African nations of Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, most chocolate is actually manufactured in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News

WORLD: The bitter reality behind chocolate

Chocolate is a more than $100 billion industry, but its story is not all sweet. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that 1.5 million children still work illegally on cocoa plantations. Correspondent Seth Doane visits Ghana, where much of the world's cocoa beans are grown, and talks with candymakers who are working to cultivate chocolate free from child labor, and help harvesters earn a living wage.

PODCASTS: "Mobituaries"

Mo Rocca introduces the fourth season of his award-winning podcast series, including the first episode, "Died on the Same Day" with guest Anderson Cooper.

GALLERY: Notable deaths in 2023

A look back at the esteemed personalities who left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.



Drummer Josh Freese, lead singer-guitarist Dave Grohl and bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters, the headliners on opening day of Riot Fest. Jake Barlow/CBS News

GALLERY: Summer music heats up 2023

Summer is sadly over, so look back on the musical performers who made the season one to remember. Featuring smashing images by CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow and photographers Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton.

