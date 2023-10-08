Rachel Maddow on "Prequel" and fascism in America Prior to World War II, a significant number of Nazi sympathizers in the U.S. were secretly meeting to promote antisemitic and far-right propaganda, with the intent to set up a Hitler-style dictatorship in America. Attempts to bring them to justice, for the most part, failed. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, author of the new book "Prequel," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about our nation's long-running fight against fascism, and how it relates to today's conspiracy theories and ultra-right propaganda.