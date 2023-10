The long and short of skirts While skirts have hemmed women into traditional notions of femininity, a skirt's length, style and fabric – dangling from the waist with few restrictions – can also connote freedom, wealth and agency. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with fashion designer Christian Siriano, and with Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell, author of "Skirts: Fashioning Modern Femininity in the Twentieth Century," to discuss what skirts tell us about our culture – and how women think of themselves.