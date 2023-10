The bittersweet reality behind chocolate Chocolate is a more than $100 billion industry, but its story is not all sweet. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that 1.5 million children still work illegally on cocoa plantations. Correspondent Seth Doane visits Ghana, where much of the world's cocoa beans are grown, and talks with candymakers who are working to cultivate chocolate free from child labor, and help harvesters earn a living wage.