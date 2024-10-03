This week on "Sunday Morning" (October 6)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: Preserving the stories of the Israel-Gaza conflict through art

After the terror group Hamas massacred Israelis on October 7, 2023, the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem began collecting art, memorabilia, tributes and oral testimonies that speak to the horror of that time for its archives. Their growing collection of millions of items, called "Bearing Witness," aims to be the definitive record of that terrible day and its aftermath. Likewise, the Palestinian Museum in the West Bank city of Birzeit has been collecting and displaying artwork by Gazan artists that document the devastation of the ongoing war. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with curators about bridging the cultural and political rift through art, and preserving the human stories that, they say, must be told.

ALMANAC: October 6

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



MUSIC: A young autistic man's symphonic odyssey

Twenty-year-old Jacob Rock is a non-verbal young man with autism who quietly composed an entire six-movement symphony in his head. After struggling to communicate for much of his life, he learned how to share his ideas via an iPad app with musician Rob Laufer. The two created the symphony "Unforgettable Sunrise," which was premiered last year by a 55-piece orchestra from the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music. Correspondent Lee Cowan talked with Rock and Laufer, and with Jacob's father, Paul, about a remarkable musical odyssey.

Hear a sample of "Unforgettable Sunrise" (Soundcloud):

Wild Honey Foundation

"Unforgettable Sunrise" by Jacob Rock and Rob Laufer, conducted by Daniel Newman Lessler (Full performance)



ELECTION 2024: Election officials on threats to your right to vote

Just weeks before the presidential election, new rules are going into effect that can jeopardize people's right to vote, from challenges to voter registrations, to limits on when and how ballots may be cast. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with officials in Georgia, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, about conducting a free and fair election under duress while combating false accusations of election fraud.

Correspondent Tracy Smith with singer Sabrina Carpenter. CBS News

MUSIC: Sabrina Carpenter

Tracy Smith reports.

Listen to Sabrina Carpenter perform "Espresso," from her new latest album, "Short n' Sweet":

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Kris Kristofferson (Video)

Singer, songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson died on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at age 88. In this "Sunday Morning" interview originally broadcast on February 5, 2006, Kristofferson talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about his remarkable road to fame – from writing a hit for Johnny Cash, to first hearing a recording of Janis Joplin singing his song "Me and Bobby McGee" after her death, to sharing a bathtub with Barbra Streisand in "A Star Is Born.



WORLD: One year after the October 7 attacks, anger and anguish persist

On October 7, 2023, hundreds of Israelis were killed or taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust. Israel retaliated by launching strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health authority. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports on how, twelve months later, a cease-fire, or a pathway to peace, looks vanishingly remote.



Kathy Bates with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz on the set of the TV series "Matlock." CBS News

TV: "Matlock" star Kathy Bates

Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates sits down with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz to talk about her new TV show "Matlock," which explores the "invisibility" of women of a certain age. She also discusses some of her most memorable stage and screen roles, including her performance as a violent psychopath in the Stephen King thriller "Misery," and the message she shared with her late mother the night she won the Oscar.

"Matlock" on CBS and Paramount+

Musical artist and Louis Vuitton Men creative director Pharrell Williams, with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh. CBS News

MOVIES: Pharrell Williams on "Piece by Piece" and his love of joy

Pharrell Williams, a self-described misfit who grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., saw and heard the world differently than most people. He has built a fascinating career as a musician, performer, and now creative director for Louis Vuitton Men. He talked with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about the joy he finds in creativity, and about his new movie, "Piece by Piece," an animated film that depicts Williams and all other characters as Lego pieces.

To watch a trailer for "Piece by Piece," click on the video player below:

Writer Delia Ephron has adapted her bestselling memoir "Left on Tenth" into a Broadway play. CBS News

STAGE: Delia Ephron's tale of love, cancer, and second chances, now on Broadway

Writer Delia Ephron, famous for dreaming up fairy-tale rom-coms like "You've Got Mail," is making her Broadway debut this month with "Left on Tenth," a play adapted from her bestselling memoir about a widow pursuing another chance at love, just when she is diagnosed with leukemia. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Ephron, director Susan Stroman, and stars Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher about the play's life lessons.

"Left on Tenth," at the James Earl Jones Theatre, New York City | Ticket info



FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jimmy Carter on life after the White House (Video)

Happy 100th birthday to President Jimmy Carter! Watch Rita Braver's 2006 conversation with the statesman and humanitarian as he talked about life after the White House, from his passion for charitable work, to hobbies like woodworking, in a story originally broadcast on January 29, 2006.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jason Reynolds on stories told for, and by, young readers (Video)

YA & children's author Jason Reynolds, who uses his own childhood experiences to encourage kids to use their imagination to tell their stories, has been named one of 2024's MacArthur Fellows – the so-called "genius grant" recipients. Watch Jane Pauley's profile of Reynolds from July 17, 2022.

