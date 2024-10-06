Election officials on threats to your right to vote

With just a month to go before Election Day, Sabrina German sees herself as an essential worker for democracy. The director of voter registration in Chatham County, Ga., German has found herself in the spotlight as she works to comply with sweeping changes to state election rules in this critical battleground state.

"The first three words in the preamble, it says, 'We, the people,' meaning that we, as public servants, we are working for the people to make sure that they have a fair choice and a voice for the candidates that they're choosing," German said.

The overhaul in Georgia has many fronts, from the Republican majority on the state election board, to the Georgia legislature, which has made it possible for individuals to file a flurry of challenges to the voter rolls.

German said she had a thousand challenges to voter registrations in just one county.

Attorney Colin McRae, who chairs the non-partisan County Registration Board (on which he has served for two decades), said, "It doesn't take Sherlock Holmes to figure out the agenda behind some of the challenges," he said. "In a recent set of names that were submitted to us, it included hundreds of college students. And it didn't take a lot of research to figure out that all of the college students whose registrations were being challenged, all attended Savannah State University, [a] historically Black university."

While these issues might seem local, they have a national political charge; and former President Trump has weighed in on the campaign trail, praising Republicans on Georgia's election board. "They're on fire," he said. "They're doing a great job. Three members. Three people are all pit bulls fighting for honesty, transparency and victory. They're fighting."

"Sunday Morning" reached out to the members of Georgia's election board praised by Trump. They have long defended their work, and one member told us the controversy over their efforts is "manufactured to suit some other agenda."

What's happening in Georgia is just one example of how challenges to the vote are roiling the nation. And the question remains: Are recent changes to state election laws addressing real problems? Or, is it just politics?

David Becker, a CBS News contributor who directs the non-partisan Center for Election Innovation and Research in Washington, D.C., said, "I've been looking and researching the quality of our voter lists for about 25 years now, and there's no question that, right now, our voter lists are as accurate as they've ever been."

So, what is fueling suspicion of voter rolls? "We see a lot of their claims about the elections driven just by outcomes," said Becker. "They're not about the actual process.

"The voter lists are public. They could have challenged these things in 2023 or 2021 or 2019. They're waiting until right before the election, which tells you that they're not actually interested in cleaning up the lists. What they're really trying to do is to set the stage for claims that an election was stolen after, presumably, their candidate loses."

The 2020 election still casts a long shadow. State officials like Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, are bracing themselves for another contsted election.

On January 2, 2021, Raffensperger got an infamous call from then-President Trump asking if he'd "find" votes so Trump could win. "All I want to do is this: I just want to find, uh, 11,780 votes, which is one more that we have, because we won the state," Trump said in a recorded conversation.

Raffensperger resisted pressure to not certify the 2020 election in Georgia. Asked if he would resist pressure again, he said, "I'll do my job. I'll follow the law, and I'll follow the Constitution."

Raffensperger will once again oversee and certify Georgia's elections. Asked whether he believes any of the changes put forth by the election board are necessary, Raffensperger replied, "No. Not one."

Raffensperger says voting is safe and secure in Georgia. Asked why the election board members keeps making changes to the rules, he said, "I think that many of them are living in the past, and they can't accept what happened in 2020."

Bloomsbury

Carol Anderson, an author and voting rights activist who teaches at Emory University, said, "One of the things about voter suppression is that it always looks innocuous, it always looks reasonable, except it's not. What's happening in Georgia with voting rights is that, you have a massive change of demography happening. So, you have a growing African-American population. You have a sizable Latino population. You have a sizable and engaged Asian-American population.

"And so, it is a power clash between a vision of a new Georgia and ... the vision of the old Georgia, our old ways," she said.

Chatham County's Sabrina German said, because of the pressures on election workers, she thinks about leaving every day. German may be weary, but she and Colin McRae say their experience in 2020 has prepared them for whatever comes next.

McRae said he took it personally when Donald Trump asked the secretary of state to "find" 11,000 votes to put him over Joe Biden. "Of course, we took it personally; any criticism of the system is a criticism of the individuals who make up that system," said McRae. "Again, the truth will come out. The truth will win out."



For more info:



Story produced by Ed Forgotson. Editor: Carol Ross.