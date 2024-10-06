Preserving stories of the Israel-Gaza conflict through art After the terror group Hamas massacred Israelis on October 7, 2023, the National Library of Israel in Jerusalem began collecting art, memorabilia, tributes and oral testimonies that speak to the horror of that time for its archives. Their growing collection of millions of items, called "Bearing Witness," aims to be the definitive record of that terrible day and its aftermath. Likewise, the Palestinian Museum in the West Bank city of Birzeit has been collecting and displaying artwork by Gazan artists that document the devastation of the ongoing war. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with curators about bridging the cultural and political rift through art, and preserving the human stories that, they say, must be told.