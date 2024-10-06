Pharrell Williams on "Piece by Piece" and his love of joy Pharrell Williams, a self-described misfit who grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., saw and heard the world differently than most people. He has built a fascinating career as a musician, performer, and now creative director for Louis Vuitton Men. He talked with "Sunday Morning" contributor Kelefa Sanneh about the joy he finds in creativity, and about his new movie, "Piece by Piece," an animated film that depicts Williams and all other characters as Lego pieces.