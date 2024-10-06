Watch CBS News

Sabrina Carpenter on "Short n' Sweet"

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter seems to have exploded on the music scene, but her path to the top of the pop charts started more than a decade ago, posting videos on Youtube. And now, her latest album, "Short n' Sweet," debuted at #1. Correspondent Tracy Smith met with Carpenter during rehearsals of her stage show to talk about how the shutting of her Broadway show "Mean Girls" was a blessing in disguise; casting her boyfriend Barry Keoghan in the music video for her hit "Please Please Please"; and crediting her family (and caffeine) for the ability to deal with success.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.