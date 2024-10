From the archives: Kris Kristofferson Singer, songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson died on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at age 88. In this "Sunday Morning" interview originally broadcast on February 5, 2006, Kristofferson talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about his remarkable road to fame – from writing a hit for Johnny Cash, to first hearing a recording of Janis Joplin singing his song "Me and Bobby McGee" after her death, to sharing a bathtub with Barbra Streisand in "A Star Is Born.