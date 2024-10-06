Watch CBS News

Election officials on threats to your right to vote

Just weeks before the presidential election, new rules are going into effect that can jeopardize people's right to vote, from challenges to voter registrations, to limits on when and how ballots may be cast. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with officials in Georgia, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, about conducting a free and fair election under duress while combating false accusations of election fraud.
