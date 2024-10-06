10/6: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa talks with election officials about threats to your right to vote. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with pop music icon Sabrina Carpenter; Ben Mankiewicz sits down with “Matlock” star Kathy Bates; Kelefa Sanneh interviews pop star and Louis Vuitton's creative director of its men's collection Pharrell Williams; Dr. Jon LaPook goes behind the scenes of Delia Ephron’s new Broadway play, “Left on Tenth”; Lee Cowan reports on a young autistic man’s creation of a six-movement symphony; and Seth Doane explores how the National Library of Israel and the Palestinian Museum are collecting artwork and other materials documenting the October 7th Hamas attack and its aftermath.