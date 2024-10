"Matlock" star Kathy Bates Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates sits down with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz to talk about her new TV show "Matlock," which explores the "invisibility" of women of a certain age. She also discusses some of her most memorable stage and screen roles, including her performance as a violent psychopath in the Stephen King thriller "Misery," and the message she shared with her late mother the night she won the Oscar.