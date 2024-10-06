Delia Ephron's tale of love, cancer, and second chances, now on Broadway Writer Delia Ephron, famous for dreaming up fairy-tale rom-coms like "You've Got Mail," is making her Broadway debut this month with "Left on Tenth," a play adapted from her bestselling memoir about a widow pursuing another chance at love, just when she is diagnosed with leukemia. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook talks with Ephron, director Susan Stroman, and stars Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher about the play's life lessons.