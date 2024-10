One year after October 7 attacks, anger and anguish persist On October 7, 2023, hundreds of Israelis were killed or taken hostage by Hamas terrorists in the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust. Israel retaliated by launching strikes on the Gaza Strip, killing more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health authority. Correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports on how, twelve months later, a cease-fire, or a pathway to peace, looks vanishingly remote.