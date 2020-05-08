This week on "Sunday Morning" (May 10)

WATCH: Facebook Live Chat with Tracy Smith!

Host: Jane Pauley

OPENING: "Abblasen"



Comedian Samantha Bee and her husband, Jason Jones, are doing what any couple would do while in lockdown together: put out a TV show from their home. CBS News

COVER STORY: For better or worse

The marriage vows might say "'Til death do us part," but they don't say anything about being together all day, every day. Togetherness in a relationship is taking on a new meaning during the coronavirus pandemic, when partners are sequestered with each other for 24 hours a day. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with comedian Samantha Bee and husband Jason Jones, who are producing her TV show, "Full Frontal," from their Upstate New York home; psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, author of "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone"; and family law attorney Laura Wasser, about what lockdown may mean for a marriage.

A blood plasma donation. CBS News

MEDICINE: Using blood transfusions to heal COVID-19 patients

Convalescent plasma – using a transfusion of blood with antibodies donated by recovered patients – may just be a stop-gap measure against COVID-19 until more treatments and a vaccine come along. But doctors have already used donated plasma in thousands of patients, and are finding some success with a procedure that dates back more than 120 years in the fight against the spread of measles. Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.

Chef Bobby Flay serves up Eggs Benedict with a Classic Mimosa. CBS News

MOTHER'S DAY: Bobby Flay's Mother's Day brunch

The chef and restaurateur lovingly recalls the menu he made for his favorite customer: his mother.

ANNOUNCEMENT: How to watch



School closures have forces millions of schoolchildren, and their families. to adjust to a new form of instruction. CBS News

EDUCATION: Challenges abound for stay-at-home students

As schools throughout the country shut their doors in the face of a viral pandemic, students have entered a new world of education, by learning remotely through online classes, paper packets, or lessons on TV. How is the current reality of education compromising the effects of personal, one-on-one instruction, especially for learners who are struggling? And how will this environment affect the grades of high school juniors aiming toward college acceptance? Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with educators, parents and students about classwork in a time of COVID-19.

A view of the zoo in San Diego. CBS News

ANIMALS: At the zoo

For the residents of zoos, this is a year just like any other. But with gates closed to guests because of the coronavirus pandemic, zoos are facing unprecedented challenges in caring for their animal populations, which – despite a paucity of paying visitors – still need to be fed and cared for. Conor Knighton checks out how zoological parks and aquariums are coming up with creative ways to cope.

HARTMAN: Who's the "World's Greatest Mom"?

Steve Hartman sets out on a quest to find the "World's Greatest Mom," talking to his own kids and a dozen others over Zoom.

The Keukenhof Tulip Gardens in Lisse, Holland. CBS News

FLOWERS: Tulips

The Keukenhof Tulip Gardens in Holland couldn't open this year because of the coronavirus. Like many of the world's most beautiful places, it is now empty, and is doing virtual tours.

Keukenhof Tulip Gardens, Lisse, Netherlands

Academy Award-winning actress ("Walk the Line") and Emmy Award-winning producer ("Big Little Lies") Reese Witherspoon. CBS News

MEDIA: Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine

Reese Witherspoon is not just an Oscar-winning actress; she is also a major Hollywood influencer. Her media company, Hello Sunshine, has been behind such movie and TV hits as "Wild," "Gone Girl," "Big Little Lies," and "Little Fires Everywhere" – stories that put a female perspective front-and-center. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine executives Sarah Harden and Lauren Neustadter about their philosophy, and how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting production.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan serves up a nightly "Dinner With the Gaffigans" on Youtube. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on sharing dinner with the masses

Eight weeks in, and the Gaffigan family is still gathering together at the dinner table every night, a touch of normalcy in front of an audience on YouTube.

A photo taken moments before President Franklin D. Roosevelt began his historic fireside chat to the American people on March 12, 1933 from the White House in Washington, D.C. The president explained in simple language the measures he was taking to solidify the nation's shaky banking system. AP

HISTORY: FDR and the recreation of America

In 1933, during the Great Depression, newly-elected President Franklin Delano Roosevelt confronted 25% unemployment, sweeping poverty, and the collapse of the banking system. His response would reshape the way the country thought about presidential leadership, and democracy itself. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Roosevelt scholars, including Jonathan Alter, David Woolner and Susan Dunn, about FDR and the presidency during crisis and war.

HISTORY: The president as communicator-in-chief

At the beginning of the 20th century, presidents spoke to the public in print, but in time transitioned to radio, newsreels and television, and now to social media. "Sunday Morning" special contributor Ted Koppel looks at how presidents have used the bully pulpit of media to campaign, to influence, and to steer the news agenda.

MOTHERS DAY: Remembering Moms

Contributor Faith Salie reminds us that with all the extra effort moms put out to keep families going during the pandemic, there's never been a better time to thank them.

NATURE: Tulips

Videographer: Joan Martelli.



