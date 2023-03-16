This week on "Sunday Morning" (March 19)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

COVER STORY: "MeatEater" host Steve Rinella, the "Julia Child of the campfire"

Steve Rinella is a hunter trying to teach his own children, and the public, about respecting natural resources, and in part he's doing it through food. He's creator and host of the popular TV and web series, "MeatEater," in which he cooks the game and fish he's caught himself. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Rinella about how he grew to see himself as a conservationist.

A new exhibition at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam has collected more paintings by Johannes Vermeer than any show before. CBS News

ART: The mysteries of Johannes Vermeer

The 17th century artist, hailed for his use of light and for the serenity of his painted scenes, was a master of the Dutch Golden Age. For the first time, 28 of Johannes Vermeer's exquisite paintings – the majority of his life's work – have been assembled at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for what's considered a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the story behind Vermeer's life and art.

More than 3,900 skiers participated in this year's cross country trek known as the American Birkebeiner, in Hayward, Wis. CBS News

SPORTS: The American Birkebeiner cross-country ski race: "Comic-Con for athletes"

Since it was first held 50 years ago, the American Birkebeiner, a 50-kilometer trek through the Northwoods of Wisconsin, modeled after a fabled bit of Norwegian history, has become the largest cross-country ski race in the U.S. Correspondent Conor Knighton reports on how enthusiasm for the festival of events surrounding the race (dubbed "Birke fever") has snowballed.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford star in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." Franz Szony/"Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"

ON STAGE: Josh Groban and the return of "Sweeney Todd"

There's a new demon barber of Fleet Street: Josh Groban, who earned a Tony nomination for his first Broadway musical, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," is back in the title role of Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical about a vengeful barber whose victims are baked into meat pies. CBS News' Anthony Mason talks with Groban; Tony-winner Annaleigh Ashford (who co-stars as Mrs. Lovett); and Tony-winning director Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") about the blood-curdling revival.

To watch a preview of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" click on the video player below:

U.S.: A Black settlement, and a fight over "sacred land"

Eatonville, Florida, one of the first Black towns to incorporate following the Civil War, is also one of the few to have survived, but barely. And now, 100 acres of land in Eatonville, near Orlando, are expected to be sold off to developers, a move being fought by local activists seeking to preserve their community. Correspondent Martha Teichner reports.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: From laughs to ZZZs

The comedian has learned that his routines can be useful for children having trouble falling asleep. It's not the kind of affirmation he was looking for.

MOVIES: "Air" - Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's filmmaking jump shot

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were kids when they met in Cambridge, Massachusetts; they were Hollywood rookies when they won an Oscar for their screenplay for "Good Will Hunting." And now, in their joint production company's first feature, they're back together on screen in "Air," the based-on-true-events story of how Nike created a basketball shoe around a talented but untried NBA rookie, Michael Jordan. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Affleck and Damon about their decades-long friendship, and about collaborating on a story of how heaven and earth were moved to sell a sneaker.

To watch a trailer for "Air" click on the video player below:

"Air" opens in theaters April 5

A view of an exhibition of photographs by the German couple Bernd and Hilla Becher. CBS News

ART: Industrial art: The photographs of Bernd and Hilla Becher

To photographers Bernd and Hilla Becher, the rapidly vanishing industrial architecture of Western Europe and North America were works of art. The German couple's documentary images of transmission towers, gas tanks, blast furnaces and smokestacks – structures that signified the end of an industrial era – are being celebrated in a comprehensive retrospective now at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley offers us a tour.

COMMENTARY: "STFU" author Dan Lyons on his call to talk less, listen more

In a world that constantly invites you to talk more, comment more and overshare, the journalist and New York Times bestselling author talks about the value of learning when not to speak.

Ari Shapiro, of National Public Radio. CBS News

BOOKS: NPR's Ari Shapiro on the intimacy of storytelling

In his new memoir, "The Best Strangers in the World," Ari Shapiro, co-host of NPR's "All Things Considered," explains how storytelling plays out in his roles as journalist and singer. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Shapiro about his life and career; NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, who discovered Shapiro; and actor Alan Cumming, who performs a nightclub act with Shapiro, called "Och & Oy."

