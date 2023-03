Here Comes the Sun: TV personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and a visit to Dog Mountain Television personalities Nick and Vanessa Lachey sit down with Jonathan Vigliotti to discuss their show “Love is Blind.” Then, Martha Teichner visits Dog Mountain in Vermont to learn more about the paradise for dogs and the chapel where humans can grieve their furry friends. “Here Comes the Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”