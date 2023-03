Hunter and "MeatEater" host Steve Rinella Steve Rinella is a hunter trying to teach his own children, and the public, about respecting natural resources, and in part he's doing it through food. He's creator and host of the popular TV and web series, "MeatEater," in which he cooks the game and fish he's caught himself. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Rinella about how he grew to see himself as a conservationist.