NPR's Ari Shapiro on journalism and cabaret In his new memoir, "The Best Strangers in the World," Ari Shapiro, co-host of NPR's "All Things Considered," explains how storytelling plays out in his roles as journalist, and as singer with the band Pink Martini. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Shapiro about his life and career; NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg, who "discovered" Shapiro; and actor Alan Cumming, who performs a nightclub act with Shapiro, called "Och & Oy."