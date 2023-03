The return of "Sweeney Todd" to Broadway There's a new demon barber of Fleet Street: Singer Josh Groban, who earned a Tony nomination for his first Broadway musical, "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," is back in the title role of Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical about a vengeful barber whose victims are baked into meat pies. CBS News' Anthony Mason talks with Groban; Tony-winner Annaleigh Ashford (who co-stars as Mrs. Lovett); and Tony-winning director Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") about the blood-curdling revival.