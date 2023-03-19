Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on "Air" Ben Affleck and Matt Damon were kids when they met in Cambridge, Massachusetts; they were Hollywood rookies when they won an Oscar for their screenplay for "Good Will Hunting." And now, in their joint production company's first feature, they're back together on screen in "Air," the based-on-true-events story of how Nike created a basketball shoe around a talented but untried NBA rookie, Michael Jordan. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Affleck and Damon about their decades-long friendship, and about collaborating on a story of how heaven and earth were moved to sell a sneaker.