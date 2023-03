A "once-in-a-lifetime" Vermeer exhibition The 17th century artist, hailed for his use of light and for the serenity of his painted scenes, was a master of the Dutch Golden Age. For the first time, 28 of Johannes Vermeer's exquisite paintings – the majority of his life's work – have been assembled at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam for what's considered a once-in-a-lifetime show. Correspondent Seth Doane explores the story behind Vermeer's life and art.