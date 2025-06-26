This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 29)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Lee Cowan



COVER STORY: "When is cancer political?" Medical researchers, patients decry Trump admin's layoffs, budget cuts

Scientists conducting medical research are facing an existential crisis: Layoffs and budget cuts pushed by President Trump that, they say, jeopardize finding a cure for cancer. They tell "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel that what was once an issue receiving strong bipartisan support – cancer research – is now falling under the administration's budget axe. Koppel also talks with cancer patients taking part in clinical trials for treatments and vaccines, whose own contributions to finding a cure are imperiled.

ALMANAC: June 29

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



WORLD: Scanning the heavens at the Vatican Observatory

Perched in the hills outside Rome sits the Palace of Castel Gandolfo, the centuries-old lakeside summer home for popes, which is also home to the Vatican Observatory, established in 1891 to help bridge the chasm between religion and science. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with scientists and students for whom the Church's observations of the heavens are a means to unite people beyond faith.

Correspondent Jo Ling Kent with Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. CBS News

BUSINESS: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi on being behind the wheel

He's the son of an immigrant family who fled Tehran and the Iranian revolution. He's also the chief executive officer of Uber, who has worked to change the culture of the company he took over in 2017, helping make it a leading transportation platform. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about the road to high-tech success, and about unsettling times for a nation of immigrants.

HARTMAN: Birds



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Conductor and composer Michael Tilson Thomas with CBS News' Lesley Stahl. CBS News

MUSIC: Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas on leaving the podium

For more than half a century, conductor-composer Michael Tilson Thomas has graced the stages of concert halls with a swashbuckling style. Earlier this year, Thomas led the San Francisco Symphony in his last scheduled conducting performance due to the return of his glioblastoma – an aggressive brain tumor. He talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about how he was changed by conducting for the first time in junior high school, and about living a life in the arts.

You can stream the album "Grace: The Music of Michael Tilson Thomas" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on fireworks

David Corenswet stars as the Man of Steel and his alter ego Clark Kent in "Superman." D.C. Studios/Warner Brothers

MOVIES: Look, up in the sky! A new "Superman" arrives

Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, has been flying in comic books, radio, TV and movies for almost 90 years. And now, D.C. Studios is bringing him back to the big screen in the new movie, "Superman." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with director James Gunn about his re-imagining of the Man of Steel, and with actor David Corenswet about the challenges of taking on the role following Christopher Reeve's preeminent performance. Mankiewicz also talks with critic Elvis Mitchell about how – in an era of superhero movies – Superman is unique.

To watch a trailer for "Superman," click on the video player below:

"Superman" opens in theaters and in Imax July 11

Political commentator William F. Buckley, Jr (1925-2008) is pictured during a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the 1970s. Eduardo Comesana/Getty Images

BOOKS: William Buckley and his drive to push America to the right

William F. Buckley, Jr. was a leading commentator who had a vital role in elevating Joseph McCarthy, Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan, catalyzing a conservative movement that reshaped the Republican Party – and the country. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Sam Tanenhaus (author of the new biography, "Buckley: The Life and The Revolution That Changed America") about the "National Review" founder and "Firing Line" TV debater who drew acclaim and criticism, and how the celebrity intellectual paved the way for President Donald Trump.

NATURE: Glacier National Park in Montana





