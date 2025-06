Maestro Michael Tilson Thomas For more than half a century, conductor-composer Michael Tilson Thomas has graced the stages of concert halls with a swashbuckling style. Earlier this year, Thomas led the San Francisco Symphony in his last scheduled conducting performance due to the return of his glioblastoma – an aggressive brain tumor. He talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about how he was changed by conducting for the first time in junior high school, and about living a life in the arts.