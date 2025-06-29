William Buckley and his drive to propel America to the right William F. Buckley, Jr. was a leading commentator who had a vital role in elevating Joseph McCarthy, Barry Goldwater and Ronald Reagan, catalyzing a conservative movement that reshaped the Republican Party – and the country. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with Sam Tanenhaus (author of the new biography, "Buckley: The Life and The Revolution That Changed America") about the "National Review" founder and "Firing Line" TV debater who drew acclaim and criticism, and how the celebrity intellectual paved the way for President Donald Trump.