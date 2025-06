From the archives: Bill Moyers on rebuilding a South Carolina church Acclaimed TV journalist Bill Moyers died on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at age 91. In this story that aired on "CBS Sunday Morning" on Nov. 3, 1985, Moyers reported on the desecration, by racist vandals, of a small Baptist church in Dixiana, South Carolina, and about how Black and White members of the community joined together with "willing hands and hearts" to restore what had been a fixture of the town since 1857.