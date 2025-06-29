Watch CBS News

Extended interview: David Corenswet on becoming Superman

In this web exclusive, Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz interviews actor David Corenswet about a career that stretches from childhood experiences on a Philadelphia stage, to playing Superman in the latest big-screen incarnation of the comic book superhero. Corenswet also talks about his family's influence on his love of old movies; what he sought while studying at the Juilliard School in New York; and about following in the shadow of Christopher Reeve.
