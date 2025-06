Driving Force: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi He's the son of an immigrant family who fled Tehran and the Iranian revolution. He's also the chief executive officer of Uber, who has worked to change the culture of the company he took over in 2017, helping make it a leading transportation platform. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi talks with correspondent Jo Ling Kent about the road to high-tech success, and about unsettling times for a nation of immigrants.