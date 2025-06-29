Saving money vs. saving lives Scientists conducting medical research are facing an existential crisis: Layoffs and budget cuts pushed by President Trump that, they say, jeopardize finding a cure for cancer. They tell "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel that what was once an issue receiving strong bipartisan support – cancer research – is now falling under the administration's budget axe. Koppel also talks with cancer patients taking part in clinical trials for treatments and vaccines, whose own contributions to finding a cure are imperiled.