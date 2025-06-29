Look, up in the sky! A new "Superman" arrives Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, has been flying in comic books, radio, TV and movies for almost 90 years. And now, DC Studios is bringing him back to the big screen in the new movie, "Superman." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with director James Gunn about his re-imagining of the Man of Steel, and with actor David Corenswet about the challenges of taking on the role following Christopher Reeve's preeminent performance. Mankiewicz also talks with critic Elvis Mitchell about how – in an era of superhero movies – Superman is unique.