This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 28)

COVER STORY: Working toward a COVID-19 vaccine

Drug industry heavyweights and not-so-well-known biotech firms are pushing to create a vaccine for the coronavirus, and thousands of people have signed up to take part in clinical drug trials, despite the hazards. But what are the technical, ethical and political obstacles to coming up with an effective and safe vaccine quickly? Martha Teichner reports.

"I've got my cones and the orange vest and whatnot," says Jim Bachor. "And people just think I'm a city worker working too hard on one particular pothole!" CBS News

ART: Street art

For years artist Jim Bachor has been filling potholes in the streets of Chicago with mosaics – and given how pervasive potholes are, he's never been at a loss for a canvas for his art. Now, with traffic decreased due to coronavirus, his mosaics are immortalizing holy relics of this time of pandemic, from hand sanitizer to toilet paper. Lee Cowan, who first profiled Bachor for "Sunday Morning" back in 2017, revisits the artist who has definitely earned his street cred.

GALLERY: Street art: Jim Bachor's pothole mosaics

bachor.com

Follow Jim Bachor on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Post-COVID seating at the Barrington Stage Company, in Pittsfield, Mass. CBS News

STAGE: The play's still the thing

For regional theatres, reopening is requiring some big changes – for actors, the backstage crew, and the audience. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with the artistic directors of the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Mass., and the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., and with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Michael R. Jackson, about how they are adjusting to pandemic conditions and trying out new ideas to maintain the joy of theater.

Flute master Lizzo returns to the University of Houston. CBS News

MUSIC: Lizzo

She's been compared to some of the greatest singers of our time. Melissa Jefferson, better known as Lizzo, sat down with corespondent Tracy Smith to discuss overcoming bouts of poverty, homelessness, and crippling self-doubt, and how her high school band teacher gave her the focus she needed to make her mark. (Originally broadcast October 3, 2019.)

You can stream Lizzo's album "Cuz I Love You" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

A collection of "Karens," as documented by social media postings of abhorrent behavior. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on calling someone "the K-word"

These days, referring to someone as a "Karen" (social media slang for a white woman behaving very entitled, angry and/or racist) is among the worst things you could call them. And given how much bad behavior is captured on video, people are using the stereotype a lot. Contributor Faith Salie has some thoughts on the public shaming of shameless characters.

Your bricks can't be too clean. CBS News

HOME: A clean break

With more time on our hands during quarantine, deep spring cleaning has swept the country, including with our own Jane Pauley, who found a handy tool just perfect for brightening those pesky baseboards. She also talks with Cheryl Mendelson, who wrote the book on housekeeping, "Home Comforts"; and with Nicole Keith, president of the American College of Sports Medicine, who explains why cleaning is good for your physical and mental health.

Take us out to the ball game... PBS

SPORTS: Ken Burns: "Baseball is a mirror of our country"

The documentary filmmaker talks about the role that the sport of baseball has played in American society, especially in times of crisis.

Chef, restaurateur and "Food Network" star Guy Fieri. CBS News

FOOD: Guy Fieri

Since 2006, Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," has taken his cherry-red Camaro to joints across America … and since the coronavirus pandemic landed a hard blow to the restaurant industry, he has helped raise millions in relief for restaurant workers left jobless. Corespondent Mo Rocca talks with the chef, restaurateur and bestselling cookbook author about food, fame, and philanthropy.

RECIPE: Guy Fieri's Brick Burger

RECIPE: Guy Fieri's Quick BBQ Brisket

RECIPE: California Brick Chicken with Apricot-Mint Chimichurri

Ruth Coker Burks with correspondent Seth Doane. CBS News

COMMUNITY: All her sons

When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, Ruth Coker Burks – who'd inherited 262 plots in a family cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas – became a mother of sorts to countless sons, many abandoned by families and churches because they were suffering from what was called "the gay cancer." Coker Burks became a one-woman AIDS help center: driving patients to appointments, trying to find doctors or drugs, or filling-out death certificates. And in many cases she gave them a final resting place. Seth Doane reports on the woman who has been called "The Cemetery Angel," who gave – and received – so many precious gifts. (Originally broadcast December 1, 2019.)

This report by Seth Doane, producer Dustin Stephens and editor Steven Tyler has received an Excellence in Journalism Award from NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

Historic Files Cemetery, Hot Springs, Ark.



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on getting lockdown wrong

When the pandemic erupted, the comedian embraced stay-at-home orders, but soon learned that it was no stay-cation.

WEB EXCLUSIVE:

Previously-unreleased Aretha Franklin track speaks to a new movement

SUNSPOTS: Clive Davis on Aretha Franklin's voice leading a new movement | Watch Video

Among the new songs recently released to honor the Juneteenth holiday – commemorating the end of slavery in America – is a never-before-released solo recording of "Never Gonna Break My Faith" by the late Aretha Franklin. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel talks with legendary music exec Clive Davis about the importance of the song, and of Franklin's thrilling rendition, to today's social justice movement.

For more info:

arethafranklin.net

"Never Gonna Break My Faith" by Aretha Franklin, featuring the Boys Choir of Harlem (RCA Records), available via Amazon, iTunes, and Spotify

