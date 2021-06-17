This week on "Sunday Morning" (June 20)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: How mRNA technology is altering vaccine treatments

By using messenger ribonucleic acid (or mRNA) as a platform for delivering vaccinations, biotech companies like Moderna have been able to rewrite COVID vaccines swiftly to address newly-emergent variant strains. And now, fighting COVID is just the beginning, as Moderna is using mRNA to change the way we treat or prevent other diseases. National Public Radio correspondent Allison Aubrey reports.

For more info:

Author Malcolm Gladwell. CBS News

BOOKS: Malcolm Gladwell on "The Bomber Mafia"

Malcolm Gladwell, the author of such bestsellers as "Blink" and "Outliers," talks with contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his latest work, "The Bomber Mafia," about a group of idealists during the Second World War and their attempt to use technology to reinvent war.

For more info:



FOOD: Bobby Flay on the next generation of cooking heroes

The cookbook author and Food Network star says inspiration for home cooks is now coming not only from TV chefs, but from TikTok.

For more info:



TELEVISION: The hit series "It's a Sin": When AIDS was new and unknown

The acclaimed HBO Max series, "It's a Sin," tells the story of a group of gay men and their friends who live and love in London in the early 1980s, at the beginning of the HIV/AIDS crisis. The show, which features a largely LGBTQ cast, shines a light on a dark chapter that's been fading from memory. Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab talks with the show's producer-writer, Russell T. Davies, and with two of its stars: Neil Patrick Harris and Lydia West.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



HARTMAN: TBD



"Late Night" host Seth Meyers with correspondent Rita Braver. CBS News

TELEVISION: Seth Meyers: Late night's "Mr. Nice Guy"

The "Saturday Night Live" alum who has hosted "Late Night with Seth Meyers" since 2014 talks with correspondent Rita Braver about leaving his COVID-lockdown attic and returning to the TV studio, and about whether his sunny reputation hides a dark side. (Spoiler alert: it doesn't!)

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Are we naïve to believe it's over?

The comedian refuses to say what it is he hopes is "over," but he's optimistic that it is.

For more info:

jimgaffigan.com

Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter



SOCIETY: Are reparations the answer to America's racial wealth gap?

The median White household in the U.S. has $184,000 in wealth, while the median Black household has less than $23,000. Experts say the gap was fostered by generations of enslavement, Jim Crow laws, discrimination and redlining. Correspondent Mark Whitaker explores the issue, and proposals to narrow the gap, including reparations and "baby bonds" or other race-neutral anti-poverty programs.

For more info:



FATHER'S DAY: Rebuilding a relationship with his late father

Trent Preszler had an estranged relationship with his father, who died of cancer in 2014. His only inheritance was his father's toolbox. Setting out to build a canoe from scratch using his father's tools, Preszler saw his project lead to life-changing realizations about self-discovery, reconciliation and forgiveness. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud talks with Preszler about the hidden meanings of building these one-of-a-kind canoes, and about Preszler's memoir, "Little and Often."

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Moviegoers take in an outdoor screening of "In the Heights" at the Tribeca Festival, at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, June 9, 2021. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MOVIES: Highlights from the 2021 Tribeca Festival

The 20th annual festival is not limited to New York City audiences, with many world premiere features and documentaries available to stream at home through Wednesday, June 23. Check out our web producer David Morgan's recommendations below:

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!