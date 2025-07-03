This week on "Sunday Morning" (July 6)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Guest host: Mo Rocca

A view of the Statue of Liberty. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

COVER STORY: How Lady Liberty became a beacon for immigrants

The Statue of Liberty, France's gift to the United States, was originally viewed as a tribute to the end of slavery. But poet Emma Lazarus reimagined Lady Liberty as a "mother of exiles," welcoming immigrants to the shores of America. Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how the opening of Ellis Island, the end of restrictive immigration quotas, and John F. Kennedy's evocation of the United States as "a nation of immigrants" transformed our country, in this entry in the "Sunday Morning" series "These United States."

ALMANAC: July 6

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



SPORTS: The world of Rubik's speed cubing

There are 43 quintillion possible permutations on a Rubik's cube – that's 43 billion billion! But for some, solving a cube is child's play, as correspondent David Pogue discovered when he met with some speed cubers – including a pair of remarkable world-record holders who are only eight years old.

Ketchup - the ubiquitous condiment that seems to go with everything. CBS News

FOOD: Ketchup's sweet and sour history

There's a lot you don't know about that most popular of condiments, ketchup - its origin, its manufacture, and (as correspondent Luke Burbank finds out) why some people who spot a ketchup bottle see red. [Originally aired Nov. 19, 2017.]

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

MUSIC: Sabrina Carpenter on the biggest misperceptions about her

"Manchild," the new single from Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming album "Man's Best Friend," debuted last month at #1. It's the latest milestone for the singer-songwriter, whose road to superstardom exploded, in part, because of COVID. Carpenter talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about her "Short n' Sweet" tour; the advice her mother gave her; and how she deals with pressure (caffeine helps). [An earlier version of this story originally aired October 6, 2024.]

To hear Sabrina Carpenter perform "Manchild" click on the video player below:

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

A jarring sight: Thousands of varieties of mustard can be found at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wis. CBS News

FOOD: A museum that truly cuts the mustard

In 1991, Barry Levenson quit his job as an assistant attorney general in Wisconsin to follow his true passion: mustard. Founder of the National Mustard Museum, in Middleton, Wis., Levenson's collection of mustards has grown to more than 7,000 varieties from around the world. Correspondent Luke Burbank meets a man captivated by a beloved condiment.

Lecturer and author Mark Twain (1885-1910), in an undated photograph. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

BOOKS: Ron Chernow on the life of Mark Twain

Writer Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known by his pen name Mark Twain, not only redefined American literature in the 1800s; he helped create the very idea of what it meant to be an American. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa visits Twain's boyhood home in Hannibal, Missouri, and sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer Ron Chernow to discuss his latest book, "Mark Twain," which delves into the life, complexities and sardonic humor of a man who remains a vital presence in American culture.

Graffiti is the least of their problems: Murray Hamilton, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider in "Jaws" (1975). Universal Pictures

MOVIES: Inside "Jaws": Making the film classic

Fifty years ago, a monumental movie premiered that forever changed Hollywood: Steve Spielberg's "Jaws," adapted from Peter Benchley's bestselling novel, which became the highest-grossing film of its time. Richard Dreyfuss returned to Martha's Vineyard, which hosted the film production in 1974, and talked with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about the notoriously difficult shoot that nonetheless birthed a blockbuster. Mankiewicz also talks with actress Lorraine Gary and screenwriter Carl Gottlieb about their experiences working with Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, and a young director making his first big-budget studio film.

COMMENTARY: To tip or not to tip: That is David Sedaris' question

The humorist has some thoughts about gratuities, especially when they're pre-programmed onto a screen.

FOOD: Emulsifying the truth behind mayonnaise

Eggs, oil and vinegar come together to form a contested condiment: Mayonnaise, long thought to have been improvised by an 18th century French military chef who was short on cream. But some believe mayo dates back to the Spain of antiquity. Correspondent Luke Burbank seeks to spread a little light on mayonnaise's origins.

