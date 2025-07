Extended interview: Richard Dreyfuss on filming "Jaws" In this web exclusive, actor Richard Dreyfuss talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about fighting for the role that would launch his career into the stratosphere: the shark expert Matt Hooper in Steven Spielberg's "Jaws." He also discusses the notoriously problem-plagued production; his awe of co-star Robert Shaw; and the most valuable lesson he learned during the film's 159-day shoot on Martha's Vineyard.