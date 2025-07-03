Watch CBS News

From the archives: The infamous 1916 shark attacks that inspired "Jaws"

The scariest word at any beach has to be the warning: "SHARK!" Although attacks by the sea predator are rare, they nonetheless create fear among beachgoers. Correspondent Anna Werner looked back at a fateful string of shark encounters along the New Jersey shore a century ago that stirred the public imagination, and inspired Peter Benchley's bestselling novel "Jaws," in a "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired June 12, 2016.
