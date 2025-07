From the archives: Charles Kuralt on the Statue of Liberty The reopening of Ellis Island to the public during America's bicentennial year prompted CBS News' Charles Kuralt to offer his thoughts on the sight of Lady Liberty as viewed by generations of immigrants, and on the diversity of a nation that welcomed those from every land seeking a safe haven and opportunity. For these new Americans, Kuralt said, "They carried our greatness in their baggage." (Originally broadcast May 28, 1976.)